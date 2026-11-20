First Sermon (Khutbah One)

All praise is due to Allah, who has made children a blessing for their parents, entrusted parents with the responsibility of raising them, and charged them with safeguarding their identity. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah alone, without partner; and I bear witness that our master and Prophet Muhammad is Allah’s servant and Messenger. O Allah, send Your blessings, peace and grace upon him, his family, his Companions, and those who follow them.

To proceed: I counsel you, servants of Allah, and myself to be mindful of Allah Most High, who says: “O you who believe, be mindful of Allah, and let every soul consider what it has prepared for tomorrow. And be mindful of Allah; indeed, Allah is fully aware of what you do.” (Qurʾān 59:18)

Believers: What a precious gift! What a tremendous blessing! This is the blessing of children—a gift from Allah, the Most Great, the Most Exalted, who says: “He grants daughters to whom He wills, and He grants sons to whom He wills.” (Qurʾān 42:49) Yet this blessing comes with a trust, accompanied by rights and responsibilities. The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said: “Your child has a right over you.” (Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim, no. 1159)

Among the greatest rights our children have over us are that we raise them well and nurture their identity. This is a religious duty and a trust we bear towards our nation. Allah says: “Let the one entrusted fulfil his trust.” (Qurʾān 2:283)

Identity expresses who a person truly is and the qualities and values that distinguish them from others. (Al-Muʿjam al-Wasīṭ, 2:998) Parents therefore bear a great responsibility to cultivate it and establish its foundations in their children from their earliest years.

At the beginning of their lives, our children are like pure, unwritten pages, ready to receive the impressions that shape their identity. Reflect on these words: “A child is a trust in the care of his parents. His pure heart is a precious jewel, free of every inscription and image, receptive to whatever is inscribed upon it.” (Al-Ghazālī, Iḥyāʾ ʿulūm al-dīn, 3:72)

The first foundations of identity we should instil in these hearts are the values of faith. They are the light that illuminates a person’s path in this world and the Hereafter. So nurture in your children’s hearts faith in Allah and a love of worshipping and obeying Him. Follow the example of Luqmān the Wise when he counselled his son, saying: “My dear son, establish prayer.” (Qurʾān 31:17)

Reflect, too, on your Prophet’s (PBUH) guidance in raising children: how he nurtured sincere faith within them, established trust in the Most Merciful in their hearts, and taught them to seek His help at all times and in every place. He said to Ibn ʿAbbās, may Allah be pleased with them both: “Young man, I shall teach you some words: be mindful of Allah, and He will protect you. Be mindful of Allah, and you will find Him before you. When you ask, ask Allah; and when you seek help, seek help from Allah.” (Al-Tirmidhī, no. 2516)

Among the enduring foundations and distinguishing features of identity is language. Teach your children the language of Arabic, for it is the vessel of their religion and the bearer of their heritage. Have you not heard the counsel of ʿUmar ibn al-Khaṭṭāb, may Allah be pleased with him: “Teach and Learn Arabic” (Al-Bayhaqī, Al-Sunan al-kabīr, no. 2306) For our Almighty Lord chose this language and revealed His Noble Book in it saying: “In a clear Arabic tongue.” (Qurʾān 26:195)

From our Arabic language, we turn to our Emirati dialect. It gives voice to our identity and connects the present to its historical roots. Nurture a love for it in your children, for whoever safeguards their language safeguards their identity. Identity is further strengthened through adherence to our national values: respect, humility, responsibility, solidarity, and extending goodness to humanity. Accustom your children to these values, for “goodness is a habit” to which the soul returns and towards which it is naturally inclined. (Ṣaḥīḥ Ibn Ḥibbān, no. 4644; Ibn Mājah, no. 221)

Raise your children upon noble character, and remember the words of Sheikh Zayed, may Allah bless his resting place: “Without morals … and without good conduct, nations cannot raise their generations or fulfil their duty. The civilisations of nations are built through knowledge and good character.”

Fathers and mothers: Plant love of their homeland in your children’s hearts. Raise them upon its authentic customs and longstanding traditions. Bring life to the gatherings in your homes, and maintain your ties with grandparents and elders.

Teach your children tolerance towards others and respect for their identities and cultures. Take them with you to mosques and national museums. Listen attentively to what they say and seek to understand how they think, so that they grow up secure in their identity, proud of their homeland, and balanced in their engagement with digital worlds. Let them avoid an insularity that isolates them and an openness that strips them of their identity. Instead, nurture balance and moderation: “A balanced course between the two.” (Qurʾān 25:67)

Strengthen their loyalty to your leadership, mindful of your Lord’s words: “O you who believe, obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those in authority among you.” (Qurʾān 4:59)

I say these words of mine, and I ask Allah’s forgiveness for myself and for you.

Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)

All praise is due to Allah alone, and blessings and peace be upon the one after whom there is no prophet.

To proceed: You who cherish your children’s identity: Nurture within them pride in their history. Tell them the stories of those who protected the land, safeguarded its achievements, defended the homeland, and nourished its soil with their blood and the sweat of their brows. In this way, your children will grow up ready to give what is most precious to them in its service.

Raise them to possess determination and strength of will, so that they become a resilient generation, facing difficulties without fear. For the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said: “The strong believer is better and more beloved to Allah than the weak believer.” (Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim, no. 2664)

These are the foundations of national identity: pride in religion, adherence to good character, preservation of language, knowledge of history, respect for leadership, and a sense of belonging to the homeland.

Whoever firmly establishes these values in their children helps build a generation, fulfils the trust, and lays the foundations for a more secure and prosperous future for their nation.

O Allah, send Your blessings, peace and grace upon our master and Prophet Muhammad, and upon all his family and Companions.

O Allah, be pleased with Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān and ʿAlī, and with all the noble Companions.

O Allah, fill our hearts and our children’s hearts with love for our homeland. Grant us success in holding firmly to our identity, taking pride in our religion and values, and preserving our good customs and authentic heritage.

O Allah, we ask You for every encompassing good, for all that establishes righteousness, for the treasures of Your bounty, and for the vastness of Your pardon.

O Allah, perpetuate the honour and success of the United Arab Emirates, its stability and prosperity, its goodness and wellbeing.

O Allah, safeguard Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the State, with Your protection. Be his help and support, and bless his life and work.

O Allah, guide him, his deputies, his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and his trusted Crown Prince towards all that You love and with which You are pleased.

O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid, and the Rulers of the Emirates who have passed into Your mercy. Admit them, through Your grace, into Your spacious gardens of Paradise, and embrace the nation’s martyrs in Your mercy and forgiveness.

O Allah, have mercy upon all Muslim men and women, the living and the deceased.

O Allah, bless us with rain, and do not make us among those who despair.

O Allah, grant us rain. O Allah, grant us rain. O Allah, grant us rain.