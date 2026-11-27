Among our great duties towards our Union is to remember with gratitude and appreciation the man who laid its foundations and carried its banner: the late Sheikh Zayed—may Allah bless his resting place—the founder of the Union and the architect of its development. He said: “From the outset, we recognised that the Union was the path to our strength and progress… The Union lives within my soul and my heart. It is the dearest thing in my life, and I could never imagine allowing it to be compromised or being negligent towards its future.” (Emirates News Agency, WAM, 3 November 2004)