Sermon honours the Founding Fathers and highlights the importance of national solidarity
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
All praise is due to Allah, who has made our Union a source of honour and strength, and granted our homeland dignity and protection. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, and I bear witness that our master and Prophet Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. O Allah, send Your blessings, peace and grace upon him, his family, his Companions and all who follow him.
To proceed: servants of Allah, I counsel you and myself to be mindful of Allah, who says: “This is My path, leading straight, so follow it, and do not follow other paths, lest they separate you from His path. This He has commanded you, so that you may be mindful of Him.” (Qurʾān, al-Anʿām 6:153)
Believers: In a few days, we will welcome an occasion dear to our souls—a radiant chapter in our nation’s history, cherished in our hearts. It brings us joy, is celebrated by young and old, and fills our land with pride. It is the anniversary of the Union: that day when hearts came together, ranks united and aspirations converged, bearing fruit in safety and security, honour and prosperity, strength and protection. We should therefore renew our praise of our Lord for His abundant goodness and immense blessings, obeying His words: “O you who believe, remember Allah’s blessing upon you.” (Qurʾān, al-Māʾidah 5:11)
We should also renew our gratitude and appreciation for our wise leadership, which has safeguarded the nation’s achievements, strengthened its Union and guided it towards ever greater distinction and leadership. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE—may Allah protect him—said: “On Eid Al Etihad, our determination is renewed. We hold fast to our roots and raise our flag and our vision towards the sky.” (Statement on X, 2 December 2023)
Servants of Allah: union is strength, harmony is mercy, and division brings weakness and affliction. Our Lord has therefore commanded us to remain united and forbidden us from division and discord. He says: “Hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided. Remember Allah’s blessing upon you: when you were enemies, He brought your hearts together.” (Qurʾān, Āl ʿImrān 3:103)
Our Prophet (PBUH) said: “Allah is pleased with three things for you,” mentioning among them, “that you hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together.” (Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim, 1715)
Reflect, servants of Allah, on how the Noble Qurʾān instils within us the spirit of unity. It addresses us collectively, calling upon us: “O humankind” and “O you who believe.” It brings us together in obedience through His command: “Establish prayer and give zakāh.” (Qurʾān, al-Baqarah 2:110)
Thus, hearts come together in faith, and ranks unite in righteousness.
Servants of Allah: you see the ship of our nation rising above challenges, cutting through waves of adversity and advancing steadily towards the highest aspirations. It does so through wise leadership, sound vision and a people bound together: “like a building, each part strengthening the other.” (Agreed upon by al-Bukhārī and Muslim)
Events have not diminished its strength, crises have not weakened its determination, and hardships have not shaken its resolve. This has deepened our confidence in our Union, our pride in the wisdom of our leadership and our reassurance about our nation’s future. Through this reassurance, we recognise Allah’s favour and blessing, recalling His words: “He is the One who sent tranquillity into the hearts of the believers, so that they might increase in faith upon their faith.” (Qurʾān, al-Fatḥ 48:4)
Among the greatest means of preserving this blessing and strengthening this reassurance is to safeguard our unity and protect our Union. Each of us should be a firmly established brick in its structure: through awareness and honesty, loyalty and discipline, growing our families and raising our children, striving for our nation’s advancement and bringing up our children upon this path.
Every sincere effort made towards building the nation has its impact and bears its fruit. Allah Most High says: “I will never allow the work of any of you to be lost, whether male or female; you are of one another.” (Qurʾān, Āl ʿImrān 3:195)
In this way, the Union remains a cohesive structure, strengthened by the solidarity of its people and elevated by their shared efforts. When hands join together, they grow strong; when they separate, they weaken. Reflect upon the words of your Lord: “Do not dispute with one another, lest you lose courage and your strength depart.” (Qurʾān, al-Anfāl 8:46)
Consider also the familiar account of a man who gave his sons a bundle of sticks. They could not break them while they were bound together, but when he separated them, they broke the sticks individually. Communities are likewise strengthened by unity and brought low by division. How true are the poet’s words: Spears bound together resist being broken;
Once separated, they break one by one.
Strengthen your unity and solidarity, safeguard your nation’s achievements, instil love for it in your children’s hearts, and teach them the words of their Lord: “O you who believe, obey Allah, obey the Messenger and those in authority among you.” (Qurʾān, al-Nisāʾ 4:59) I say these words of mine and ask Allah to forgive me and you.
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
All praise is due to Allah alone, and blessings and peace be upon the one after whom there is no prophet.
To proceed: you who are devoted to your Union: the Union is a blessing for which we give thanks, a trust we safeguard and a covenant we honour through sincere loyalty, dedicated work and fruitful cooperation, obeying the words of Allah Most High: “Cooperate with one another in righteousness and mindfulness of Allah.” (Qurʾān, al-Māʾidah 5:2)
Among our great duties towards our Union is to remember with gratitude and appreciation the man who laid its foundations and carried its banner: the late Sheikh Zayed—may Allah bless his resting place—the founder of the Union and the architect of its development. He said: “From the outset, we recognised that the Union was the path to our strength and progress… The Union lives within my soul and my heart. It is the dearest thing in my life, and I could never imagine allowing it to be compromised or being negligent towards its future.” (Emirates News Agency, WAM, 3 November 2004)
Such, too, was the commitment of his fellow Founding Rulers. Together with him, they wrote a history of glory and achievement for the nation, making immense efforts and sacrifices for its Union. Allah blessed their endeavours and crowned their efforts with success. Indeed, He says:
“If Allah knows any good in your hearts, He will grant you something better.” (Qurʾān, al-Anfāl 8:70)
They are owed our enduring loyalty, gratitude and appreciation, and that of generations to come. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Whoever does not thank people does not thank Allah.” (Sunan Abī Dāwūd, 4811)
Just as the founders safeguarded this Union through their wisdom, its loyal sons have protected it through their courage and sacrifices. As Commemoration Day approaches, we remember with pride and gratitude those who gave their lives in the line of duty, watering the tree of our nation with their blood and safeguarding its honour with their lives. O Allah, elevate their ranks in Paradise, grant them an honoured welcome in the abode of bliss, and preserve the safety and security of our homeland.
O Allah, send Your blessings, peace and grace upon our master and Prophet Muhammad, and upon all his family and Companions. O Allah, be pleased with Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān and ʿAlī, and with all the noble Companions. O Allah, perpetuate Your abundant blessings and successive favours upon our homeland. Increase our Union in strength and solidarity, and our society in harmony and mutual compassion, O Lord of all worlds. O Allah, preserve the honour and success of the United Arab Emirates, its stability and prosperity, its goodness and wellbeing.
O Allah, protect Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE, with Your protection. Be his helper and supporter, and bless his life and his work. O Allah, guide him, his deputies, his fellow Rulers of the Emirates and his trusted Crown Prince towards all that You love and are pleased with. O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid and the Rulers of the Emirates who have passed into Your mercy. Admit them, through Your grace, into Your spacious Gardens, and encompass the nation’s martyrs with Your mercy and forgiveness.
O Allah, have mercy upon Muslim men and women, the living and the deceased. O Allah, send us rain, and do not let us be among those who despair. O Allah, grant us rain. O Allah, grant us rain. O Allah, grant us rain.
Servants of Allah: remember Allah, the Magnificent and Majestic, and He will remember you. Thank Him for His blessings, and He will grant you more. Establish the prayer.