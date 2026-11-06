UAE Friday sermon calls for hope, faith and trust in Allah

First Sermon (Khutbah One)

All praise is due to Allah, whose mercy never ceases and whose power is never overcome. Whoever thinks well of Him will not be disappointed. We testify that nothing is worthy of worship except Allah, and we testify that our master and Prophet Muḥammad is the Messenger of Allah. May Allah’s peace, blessings, and grace be upon him, his family, his Companions, and all who follow him.

To proceed: Servants of Allah, I counsel you and myself to remain mindful of Allah, who says: “Indeed, the friends of Allah shall have no fear, nor shall they grieve: those who believe and remain mindful of Him.” (Qurʾān, Yūnus 10:62–63)

Believers, our master Abraham, peace be upon him, called his people to worship their Lord and reminded them of His grace upon them. Yet they turned away from their Creator and supposed that He was unable to suffice them. Our master Abraham therefore confronted them with a question that awakens minds and shakes hearts: “What then do you think of the Lord of all worlds?” (Qurʾān, al-Ṣāffāt 37:87)

Indeed, servants of Allah, what do you think of the One who has bestowed His blessings abundantly upon His servants and encompassed them in His mercy and gentleness? What do you think of the One who does not turn away anyone who asks Him or disappoint anyone who places hope in Him? What do you think of the One who, when afflictions intensify, gently removes adversity, and when all means appear constrained, opens doors through His mercy? Glory be to Him! Exalted is His majesty, blessed is His name, and He is the Possessor of grace and favour: “He has prescribed mercy for Himself.” (Qurʾān, al-Anʿām 6:12)

It is therefore incumbent upon us to think well of Him and place our trust in Him as He deserves: “Place your trust in Allah, for Allah is sufficient as Trustee.” (Qurʾān, al-Nisāʾ 4:81)

Glory be to Him. He takes care of those who place their trust in Him and protects those who seek refuge in Him. If Allah is a person’s Trustee, who can forsake them? If Allah is their Protector, who can harm them? If Allah is their Helper, who can overcome them?

Servants of Allah, think well of your Lord, for He says in the divine ḥadīth: “I am as My servant thinks of Me.” (Narrated by al-Bukhārī and Muslim)

Call upon Him as the righteous before you called upon Him: “O Allah, we ask You for sincere reliance upon You and a good opinion of You.” (Ibn Abī Shaybah, al-Muṣannaf, 7:202) Let your constant refrain be: My opinion of You, my Lord, is beautiful;

So fulfil, my God, my good opinion of You.

(The verse is attributed to ʿAlī ibn Abī Ṭālib; see Majmaʿ al-ḥikam wa-l-amthāl fī al-shiʿr al-ʿArabī, 4:192.)

You whose heart has become constricted by worries: what do you think of your Lord, the Ever-Living, the Sustainer of all, who says: “Who answers the distressed when they call upon Him and removes their suffering?” (Qurʾān, al-Naml 27:62)

You who are burdened by your needs: what do you think of the One in whose hand are the treasures of the heavens and the earth? You upon whom affliction has descended: what do you think of a Lord who answers prayer and whose relief is near? Remain hopeful in Allah’s gentleness and content with His decree. Consider when the Prophet (PBUH) visited a man whom illness had severely weakened. He gave him glad tidings with words that revived within his heart a good opinion of Allah: “No harm; it is a purification, Allah willing.”

The man replied resentfully and pessimistically, “No, rather it is a fever that boils.” The Prophet (PBUH) then said: “Then so it shall be.” (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī, no. 3616)

That is, what you have spoken will befall you. We seek refuge in Allah from thinking badly of Him.

Servants of Allah, thinking well of Allah grants security from dangers and deliverance when the decrees of fate descend. Consider how certain our Prophet (PBUH) remained of his Lord when hardships surrounded him. Allah protected him from the assaults of adversity and said to him in His decisive revelation: “Is Allah not sufficient for His servant?” (Qurʾān, al-Zumar 39:36)

Allah commanded him to remain constant in worship, rely upon Him, and entrust all his affairs to Him. He—Majestic and Exalted—said: “To Allah belongs the unseen of the heavens and the earth, and to Him every matter returns. So worship Him and place your trust in Him.” (Qurʾān, Hūd 11:123)

Allah has granted His believing servants a share of His protection and support according to their faith in Him and the sincerity of their reliance upon Him. When the alarmists sought to terrify the Companions of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), to frighten them and shake their confidence in their Lord, this only increased them in faith and certainty:

“They said, ‘Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the finest Trustee.’ So, they returned with grace and bounty from Allah, untouched by harm.” (Qurʾān, Āl ʿImrān 3:173–74)

Glory be to Him—how generous He is! Whoever places their trust in Him will never be lost, and whoever acts upon His command will not be disappointed: “Believers, obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those entrusted with authority among you.” (Qurʾān, al-Nisāʾ 4:59)