Friday sermon, October 30, 2026: And to recite the Quran

Khutbah highlights daily recitation, family values and respect for the UAE flag
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
The First Khutbah
All praise is due to Allah, who revealed His clear Book as a light and guidance for all people. We bear witness that there is nothing worthy of worship but Allah, and we bear witness that our master and Prophet Muḥammad is the Messenger of Allah. May Allah send His blessings, peace and grace upon him, his family, his Companions and all who follow his guidance.
Servants of Allah: I counsel you and myself to be mindful of Allah, who says:
“Alif Lām Mīm. This is the Book about which there is no doubt, a guidance for those mindful of Allah.” (Qurʾān 2:1–2)
Dear worshippers, during one of his gatherings, the Prophet (PBUH) described to his Companions a scene involving the Noble Qurʾān in the Hereafter. He said:
“The Qurʾān will meet its companion on the Day of Resurrection … and say: ‘I am your companion, the Qurʾān, who kept you thirsty in the midday heat and awake through the night.’ … He will then be given dominion in his right hand and everlasting life in his left. A crown of dignity will be placed upon his head, and his parents will be clothed in two garments whose worth the people of this world could never assess.” (Aḥmad, Musnad, 22950)
That is, they would be unable to comprehend the value of those garments. This is hardly surprising, for the Qurʾān is Allah’s clear Book and His wise reminder:
“Falsehood cannot approach it from before it or from behind it; it is a revelation from One who is All-Wise, Praiseworthy.” (Qurʾān 41:42)
Allah, glorified is He, commanded His Prophet (PBUH) to proclaim what he had been instructed to do, including: “And to recite the Qurʾān.” (Qurʾān 27:92)
Reciting it is therefore a command from the Most Merciful. Whoever recites its verses will ascend through the ranks of Paradise and attain lofty stations. Our Prophet (PBUH) said: “It will be said to the companion of the Qurʾān: ‘Recite and ascend, and recite with measured care as you used to recite in the world, for your station will be at the last verse you recite.’” (Abū Dāwūd, 1464; al-Tirmidhī, 2914)
So, turn wholeheartedly towards the Qurʾān, servants of Allah: “Indeed, in that is a reminder for whoever has a heart, or listens attentively with full presence.” (Qurʾān 50:37)
Listen to its verses with attentive hearts: “When the Qurʾān is recited, listen to it and remain silent, so that you may receive mercy.” (Qurʾān 7:204)
With the Qurʾān, mercy and blessings descend. Did the best of creation (PBUH) not say: “Whenever people gather in one of the houses of Allah, reciting the Book of Allah and studying it together, tranquillity descends upon them, mercy envelops them, the angels surround them, and Allah mentions them among those who are with Him.” (Muslim, 2699)
Fill your homes with the recitation of the Qurʾān. Honour it within your hearts, and be conscious that your Lord, glorified is He, is addressing you. When one of the righteous began reciting the Qurʾān, he said: “Listen to the words of the Truthful One, from above His Throne.” (Mālik ibn Dīnār, cited in Siyar aʿlām al-nubalāʾ, 5:363)
Fill your time with it. Do not let your phones distract you from it, and let your gatherings include its recitation. How beautifully the poet described it: The finest companion, whose words never weary;
The more they are repeated, the more their beauty grows. (Imam al-Shāṭibī, Ḥirz al-amānī)
Indeed, you could choose no companion of greater worth for yourselves and your children. Through the Qurʾān, your souls rise to the highest stations, your character and deeds are refined, and your good name spreads like a beautiful fragrance. You become as your Prophet (PBUH) described: “The believer who recites the Qurʾān is like a citron: its fragrance is pleasant and its taste is pleasant.” (Agreed upon by al-Bukhārī and Muslim)
When you read Allah’s words: “And do good; indeed, Allah loves those who do good,” (Qurʾān 2:195)
So, show kindness to your families and your community, and strive for excellence in your work, so that you may attain your Lord’s love. Read the supplication of Ibrāhīm, peace be upon him, the intimate friend of the Most Merciful: “My Lord, make this land secure.” (Qurʾān 14:35)
Recognise that the security of one’s homeland is a prayer of the prophets, and safeguarding it is a commitment honoured by the faithful. They defend it and generously offer their most precious possessions for its dignity and advancement. Each raises its flag through service in their own field, for the nation’s flag represents its honour and sovereignty, its unity and dignity. Raise high the flag of your homeland, the United Arab Emirates, especially on Flag Day. Instil love and respect for it in your children’s hearts, and raise them to act upon their Lord’s words: “O you who believe, obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those entrusted with authority among you.” (Qurʾān 4:59) I say these words, and I seek Allah’s forgiveness for myself and for you. So, seek His forgiveness.
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
All praise is due to Allah alone, and blessings and peace be upon the one after whom there is no prophet.
You who love the Book of your Lord: your role in teaching your children the Qurʾān is immense. Your noble Prophet (PBUH) encouraged you to do so when he said:
“The best of you are those who learn the Qurʾān and teach it.” (Al-Bukhārī, 5027)
Teach them their Lord’s Book, so that it may illuminate their minds, strengthen their identity, cultivate correct speech and refine their character. Allah Most High says: “Indeed, this Qurʾān guides to what is most upright.” (Qurʾān 17:9)
Through it, may they be spared misery: “We have not revealed the Qurʾān to you to cause you distress.” (Qurʾān 20:2)
Allah has made it easy to memorise and learn: “We have certainly made the Qurʾān easy to remember; is there anyone who will take heed?” (Qurʾān 54:22)
What greater pride could there be than seeing your children recite the Qurʾān with measured care? Take the initiative to enrol them in trusted, licensed Qurʾān classes and learning platforms.
Under its wise leadership, the United Arab Emirates spares no effort in serving the Book of Allah Most High: facilitating its learning, teaching and printing, and honouring those devoted to it. Its institutions regularly organise competitions, and its emirates host a variety of contests, bringing together accomplished reciters. Each recites with precision, conveying the verses of the Most Merciful to the world. Thus, the Emirates continues to be a platform for the Book of Allah, a home that honours its people, and an oasis resounding with the voices of reciters and the measured recitations of those who have memorised it.
Blessed is a leadership that cares for the Qurʾān and its people. Blessed is a homeland that raises its beacon and spreads its light far and wide. And congratulations to the fathers and mothers who have raised their children in the shelter of Allah’s clear verses.
O Allah, send Your blessings, peace and grace upon our master and Prophet Muḥammad, the final Messenger, and upon all his family and Companions. O Allah, be pleased with Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān and ʿAlī, and with all the noble Companions. O Allah, make the Qurʾān the springtime of our hearts and the healing of our breasts. Forgive us and our parents, through Your mercy, O Most Merciful of the merciful. O Allah, preserve for the United Arab Emirates its honour and victory, its stability and flourishing, its goodness and prosperity.
O Allah, protect Sheikh Muḥammad bin Zāyed, President of the State, with Your protection. Be his help and support, and bless his life and his work.
O Allah, guide him, his deputies, his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, and his faithful Crown Prince towards all that You love and are pleased with.
O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zāyed, Sheikh Rāshid and the rulers of the Emirates who have passed into Your mercy. By Your grace, admit them into Your spacious Gardens, and encompass the nation’s martyrs with Your mercy and forgiveness.
O Allah, have mercy upon all Muslim men and women, the living and the deceased.
O Allah, send us rain, and do not let us be among those who despair. O Allah, grant us rain.
O Allah, grant us rain. O Allah, grant us rain. Servants of Allah, remember Allah, the Magnificent, the Majestic, and He will remember you.
Thank Him for His blessings, and He will increase you. And establish the prayer.