Friday sermon, October 30, 2026: And to recite the Quran

Recognise that the security of one’s homeland is a prayer of the prophets, and safeguarding it is a commitment honoured by the faithful. They defend it and generously offer their most precious possessions for its dignity and advancement. Each raises its flag through service in their own field, for the nation’s flag represents its honour and sovereignty, its unity and dignity. Raise high the flag of your homeland, the United Arab Emirates, especially on Flag Day. Instil love and respect for it in your children’s hearts, and raise them to act upon their Lord’s words: “O you who believe, obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those entrusted with authority among you.” (Qurʾān 4:59) I say these words, and I seek Allah’s forgiveness for myself and for you. So, seek His forgiveness.