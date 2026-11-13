Friday sermon, November 13, 2026: Why honesty and keeping promises matter

UAE sermon highlights truthfulness, trust and credibility in daily life
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, who has made truthfulness the hallmark of the Prophets, credibility the adornment of the believers, and the key to righteousness and the Gardens of Bliss.
I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, the Manifest Truth, and I bear witness that our Prophet Muhammad is His truthful and trustworthy Messenger. May Allah's peace, blessings and grace be upon him, his family, his Companions and those who follow them.
To proceed: I urge you, servants of Allah, and myself to be mindful of Allah. Allah the Almighty says: (O you who believe! Fear Allah and be with those who are truthful﴿. (At-Tawbah: 119)
O Believers, One day, the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) stood on Mount Al-Safa and called his people. He then asked them: “If I were to tell you that an army of horsemen was in the valley, intending to attack you, would you believe me?” They replied with words that bore witness to his credibility, saying: “Yes, we have never known you to tell anything but the truth.” (Al-Bukhari)
What a remarkable testimony, and what a great tribute! They had known his truthfulness in the past, so they trusted what he told them about the future. This was because his life was the clearest testimony to his truthfulness, and his actions were the strongest proof of it.
This is how credibility is built. It is a great value and a noble quality that gives weight to your words and value to your promises. Through it, trust is established within families and communities, and relationships and dealings are set right. How could it be otherwise, when trustworthiness is its sign, keeping one's promises is its proof, and truthfulness is its foundation?
Credibility is an asset built over time through truthful words, actions and achievements, and strengthened by the passing of days and years.
The Prophet (PBUH) said: “A person continues to speak the truth and strive to be truthful until he is recorded with Allah as a person of great truthfulness (Siddiq).” (Agreed upon)
By remaining committed to truthfulness, you earn credibility. This happens when you turn words into actions and principles into reality through your conduct. Did Allah the Almighty not admonish those whose actions contradict their words, saying: (O you who believe! Why do you say what you do not do? It is most hateful in the sight of Allah that you say what you do not do﴿. (As-Saff: 2–3)
Indeed, your beloved Prophet (PBUH) was keen to instil credibility in people's hearts and correct any behaviour or dealings that went against it. Abdullah ibn Amir (may Allah be pleased with him) said:
“One day, my mother called me while the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) was sitting in our house. She said, ‘Come here, I will give you something.’ The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) asked her, ‘What did you intend to give him?’ She replied, ‘I intended to give him some dates.’ The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) then said: ‘Had you not given him anything, a lie would have been recorded against you.’” (Abu Dawood)
Through their honesty in what they say and their commitment to fulfilling their promises, fathers strengthen their credibility in the hearts of their children.
Just as the Prophet (PBUH) established credibility within the home, he also laid its foundations in business dealings and trade.
When the Prophet (PBUH) once passed by a heap of food, he put his hand into it, and his fingers felt some dampness. He asked the seller: “What is this, O seller of food?” The man replied: “It was exposed to rain, O Messenger of Allah.” The best of creation (PBUH) then showed him what credibility required, saying: “Why did you not put the wet portion on top so that people could see it? Whoever deceives us is not one of us.” (Muslim)
Our credibility is undermined when we show people what is good while concealing defects, or when we make promises that we have no intention of fulfilling. Indeed, “A believer may have any trait except betrayal and lying.” (Al-Bazzar)
Be truthful with yourself when you are alone, when none can see you but your Lord. This is the truest test of your credibility.
Uphold credibility in your digital communication. Do not share misleading news, out-of-context video clips, or headlines that distort the truth in pursuit of more views.
Strive to uphold credibility in all your circumstances, so that you earn the trust of those around you and enjoy peace of heart, for “Truthfulness brings tranquillity.” (Al-Tirmidhi)
You will also attain the Gardens of Bliss. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Truthfulness leads to righteousness, and righteousness leads to Paradise.” (Agreed upon)
O Allah, make us among the truthful and among those who act upon Your words:
﴾ O you who believe! Obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those in authority among you﴿. (An-Nisa: 59)
I say this statement of mine, and I ask Allah for forgiveness for myself and for you, so seek His forgiveness
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
Praise be to Allah, besides whom there is no deity, and peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad, after whom there is no prophet, and upon his family, his companions, and those who follow his guidance.
To proceed: O you who are truthful! Credibility is a valuable intangible asset, built over a history of sincere actions and safeguarded by fulfilled promises. The United Arab Emirates is known for the sincerity of its positions, its faithfulness to its pledges and its commitment to its obligations, in accordance with the words of Allah the Almighty: ( And fulfil every commitment, for every commitment will be questioned ﴿(Al-Isra: 34)
Safeguarding the credibility of our nation is a shared responsibility, one that each and every one of us must uphold. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may Allah protect him, says:
“The most important thing we have in the UAE is our credibility and good reputation ... We all have a responsibility to reinforce these inherited values in our society.” (Al-Ittihad newspaper, 18 February 2020) His Highness, may Allah protect him, made a sincere promise to us and fulfilled it, remaining true to his word and honouring his commitment when he launched his inspiring message: “We Will Emerge Stronger.”
Today, we see our nation more united, more steadfast and stronger in facing challenges.
Let us all contribute to safeguarding our nation's reputation and instilling its authentic values in the hearts of our children and future generations. For the truthfulness of individuals strengthens the trust within society, and the credibility of society consolidates the standing of the nation.
O Allah send peace, blessings and grace upon our Prophet Muhammad, and upon all his family and Companions. O Allah, be pleased with Abu Bakr, Umar, Uthman and Ali, and with all the noble Companions.
O Allah, adorn our tongues with truthfulness, our hearts with sincerity, and our deeds with excellence, and grant us a good reputation among later generations.
O Allah, make us firm in our faith in You, devoted in our worship of You, adorned with truthfulness and credibility, faithful to our commitments, and dutiful to our parents. Have mercy on them as they raised us when we were young, O Most Merciful of those who show mercy.
O Allah, continue to bless the UAE with honour and victory, stability and prosperity, goodness and well-being. O Allah, protect Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE, and be his help and support. Bless his life and his work. O Allah, grant him, his deputies, his fellow Rulers of the Emirates, and his trusted Crown Prince success in all that You love and are pleased with.
O Allah, have mercy on Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid and the Rulers of the Emirates who have passed on to Your mercy. By Your grace, admit them into the vast gardens of Paradise, and bestow Your mercy and forgiveness upon the martyrs of our nation.
O Allah, have mercy on all Muslim men and women, the living and the deceased.
O Allah, send down rain upon us and do not make us among those who despair. O Allah, grant us rain. O Allah, grant us rain. O Allah, grant us rain.
Servants of Allah, remember Allah, the Almighty and Most Glorious, and He will remember you. Give thanks to Him for His blessings, and He will increase you in them.
And establish the prayer.