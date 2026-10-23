Friday sermon, October 23, 2026: Speak of people's good qualities

Believers, during one of the Prophet's, peace and blessings be upon him journeys, a man fell behind and did not catch up with him. The Prophet, peace be upon himHe inquired about him, and one of those present spoke ill of him. Muʿādh ibn Jabal (may Allah be pleased with him) immediately defended him in his absence and mentioned his good qualities, saying: “ What you have said is wrong. By Allah, O Messenger of Allah, we know nothing but good about him.”