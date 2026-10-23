Friday sermon, October 23, 2026: Speak of people's good qualities

How noble a quality it is to mention people's good qualities and worthy deeds
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of the earth and the heavens, who has commanded us to mention virtues and good deeds. We bear witness that nothing is worthy of worship except Allah, and we bear witness that our master and Prophet Muḥammad is the Messenger of Allah. May Allah bless him, grant him peace, and bestow His blessings upon him, his family, and all his Companions.
To proceed : Servants of Allah, I advise you and myself to remain mindful of Allah. Mindfulness of Him restrains the tongue and leads to His pleasure. Our Lord, the Most Merciful, says: O you who have believed, fear Allah and speak words of appropriate justice. He will then amend for you your deeds and forgive you your sins.
“O you who believe, be mindful of Allah and speak words that are right. He will rectify your deeds for you and forgive you your sins.” (Qurʾān 33:70–71).
Part of being mindful of your Lord is to listen carefully to what is said and to follow the best of it through action. Allah Most High says: “ So give good tidings to My servants who listen to advice and follow the best of it. Those are the ones whom Allah has guided, and those are people of understanding.”
“So, give glad tidings to My servants: those who listen to what is said and follow the best of it. Those are the ones whom Allah has guided, and it is they who possess understanding.” (Qurʾān 39:17–18).
Believers, during one of the Prophet's, peace and blessings be upon him journeys, a man fell behind and did not catch up with him. The Prophet, peace be upon himHe inquired about him, and one of those present spoke ill of him. Muʿādh ibn Jabal (may Allah be pleased with him) immediately defended him in his absence and mentioned his good qualities, saying: “ What you have said is wrong. By Allah, O Messenger of Allah, we know nothing but good about him.”
“What you have said is terrible! By Allah, O Messenger of Allah, we have known nothing but good of him.” (al-Bukhārī, Ṣaḥīḥ , no. 4418; Muslim, Ṣaḥīḥ , no. 2769a).
How great a value and how noble a quality it is to mention people's good qualities and worthy deeds, to make their praiseworthy qualities known, recount their virtues, and acknowledge their noble character. Reflect upon the example of your Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him And you will find that no one praised good qualities more generously or commended virtuous people more graciously. He said to al-Ashajj of ʿAbd al-Qays (may Allah be pleased with him): “ Indeed, you possess two qualities that Allah loves: forbearance and patience.”
“You possess two qualities that God loves: forbearance and deliberation.” (Muslim, Ṣaḥīḥ , no. 17).
What encouragement could be greater than praise that makes a person aware of the good within himself so that he may preserve and increase it? The Prophet, peace be upon himHe also wished to encourage ʿAbd Allah ibn ʿUmar (may Allah be pleased with them both) to pray during the night. He therefore combined praise with guidance, saying: “ What an excellent man ʿAbd Allah is! If only he would pray during the night!”
“What an excellent man ʿAbd Allahāh is—if only he would pray during the night.” (al-Bukhārī, Ṣaḥīḥ , no. 1122; Muslim, Ṣaḥīḥ , no. 2479).
After that, ʿAbd Allāh slept only a little during the night. Consider how the Prophet, peace be upon himcombined appreciation of what he already did well with guidance towards what was even better.
How beautiful it is for a person to possess a heart that recognizes goodness and preserves it, an eye that sees kindness and appreciates it, and a tongue that speaks of what is beautiful and makes it known. Only a person of virtue recognizes the virtue of others, and only one who possesses goodness bears witness to the goodness of others. This indicates nobility of character and soundness of heart.
This is the quality of the possessor of a pure heart, whom the Prophet , peace and blessings be upon himDescribed as: The pious and pure one, in whom there is no sin, no transgression, no malice, and no envy.
“The mindful and pure person in whose heart there is no sin, transgression, rancor, or envy.” (Ibn Mājah, Sunan , no. 4216).
Such a person is like a bee: it alights upon what is wholesome, produces what is wholesome, and spreads benefit. As for a person with a diseased heart and ignorant disposition, the corruption of his inward state and intention causes him to overlook people’s virtues and good qualities while fixing his attention upon their faults and shortcomings. He neither mentions their virtues nor conceals their faults. He is like a fly that passes over flowers and seeks out filth.
What a dangerous quality and an ugly failure this is. Our Prophet, peace be upon himwarned against it when he called out from the pulpit in a voice so loud that the women heard him inside their homes. He said:
O you who profess faith with your tongues, do not backbite about Muslims, nor seek out their faults, for whoever seeks out the faults of his brother, Allah will seek out his faults, and whoever Allah seeks out his faults, He will expose him in the privacy of his own home.
“O people who have believed with their tongues while faith has not entered their hearts: do not backbite Muslims and do not search for their faults. Whoever searches for his brother’s faults, Allah will search for his faults; and whoever has his faults exposed by Allah will be disgraced even within his own home.” (Abū Dāwūd, Sunan , no. 4880).
One of the wise men said: Whoever is preoccupied with the faults of others rather than his own faults, his heart will become blind, his body will become tired, and it will be difficult for him to abandon his own faults.
“Whoever becomes occupied with people's faults instead of his own will have his heart blinded, his body exhausted, and the abandonment of his own faults made difficult for him.” (Ibn Ḥibbān, Rawḍat al-ʿuqalāʾ wa-nuzhat al-fuḍalāʾ , p. 131).
Servants of Allah, conceal the faults of others, and Allah will appoint someone to conceal yours. This confirms the saying of your Prophet, peace and blessings be upon himWhoever conceals the faults of a Muslim, Allah will conceal his faults in this world and the Hereafter.
“Whoever conceals the fault of a Muslim, Allah will conceal his faults in this world and the hereafter.” (Muslim, Ṣaḥīḥ , no. 2699).
Imam Mālik (may Allah have mercy upon him) said: “I encountered people who had no known faults, but they occupied themselves with the faults of others, so people found faults in them. I also encountered people who had faults, but they remained silent concerning the faults of others, so people remained silent concerning theirs.”
Do not, however, allow the concealment of faults to lead you to remain silent about wrongdoing or abandon sincere mutual counsel. Offer advice in a manner that preserves the cohesion of your society and serves the interests of your nation. Act upon the words of your Lord: “O you who believe, obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those entrusted with authority among you.” I say these words and seek Allah's forgiveness for myself and for you, so seek His forgiveness.
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
All praise belongs to Allah alone, and may blessings and peace be upon the one after whom there is no prophet.
To proceed : Servants of Allah, speaking of people's good qualities is a value whose reality becomes evident during disagreement and whose true worth becomes apparent when reproach arises. Do not allow a momentary lapse to make you forget years of kindness, nor allow a single mistake to erase abundant virtue. How many people have done good for many years, only to make one mistake and be told: “We have never seen any good from you.”
Acknowledge the virtue of those who possess it. Make the mention of good qualities part of your character within your homes and gatherings, and part of the way you speak and communicate through social media. Do not accept backbiting in your presence. Act upon the words of your Prophet, peace and blessings be upon himWhoever defends the honor of his brother, Allah will defend his face from the Fire on the Day of Resurrection.
“Whoever defends his brother’s honor, Allah will protect his face from the Fire on the Day of Resurrection.” (al-Tirmidhī, Jāmiʿ , no. 1931).
May God have mercy upon you: remember the virtues of those who have departed from this world and recall their good qualities, for this carries great merit with your Lord. When a funeral procession passed before the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon himAnd the people spoke well of the deceased, he said: Whoever you praise well, Paradise is guaranteed for him... You are God's witnesses on earth.
“The one whom you praise for goodness has been granted Paradise...You are Allah's witnesses upon the earth.” (al-Bukhārī, Ṣaḥīḥ , no. 1367; Muslim, Ṣaḥīḥ , no. 949).
Our Prophet (PBUH) Frequently mentioned the virtues of his wife Khadījah (may Allah be pleased with her) after her death. He said:
She believed in me when people disbelieved in me, she affirmed my truth when people denied it, and she comforted me with her wealth when people deprived me.
“She believed in me when people disbelieved in me, affirmed my truthfulness when people accused me of lying, and supported me with her wealth when people deprived me.” (Aḥmad ibn Ḥanbal, Musnad , no. 24864).
Her death did not cause him to forget the kindness she had shown him. Among the rights our society has over us is that we make its goodness known, highlight the virtues of its people, and commend the achievements of its citizens. Do not withhold a kind word from anyone who deserves it. Supplicate with the prayer of those who are faithful and pure-hearted:
Our Lord, forgive us and our brothers who preceded us in faith and do not place in our hearts any resentment toward those who have believed. Our Lord, indeed You are Kind and Merciful.
“ Our Lord, forgive us and our brothers and sisters who preceded us in faith. Do not place within our hearts any rancor towards those who believe. Our Lord, You are truly Most Kind, Most Merciful.” (Qurʾān 59:10).
O Allah, send Your blessings, peace, and grace upon our master and Prophet Muḥammad, the Seal of the Messengers, and upon all his family and Companions.
O Allah, be pleased with Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān, and ʿAlī, and with all the noble Companions.
O Allah, make us among those who mention the good qualities of others, conceal their faults, and offer them sincere counsel. Forgive us and our parents, O Lord of all worlds.
O Allah, perpetuate the honour, victory, stability, prosperity, goodness, and wellbeing of the United Arab Emirates. O Allah, preserve SheikhMohamed bin Zayed, President of the State, through Your protection. Be his aid and support, and bless his life and his work.
O Allah, grant him, his deputies, his brothers the Rulers of the Emirates, and his trustworthy Crown Prince success in all that You love and are pleased with.
O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Rashid, and the Sheikhs of the Emirates who have passed into Your mercy. By Your grace, admit them into Your spacious Gardens, and encompass the nation's martyrs with Your mercy and forgiveness.
O Allah, have mercy upon the Muslim men and women, the living among them and the deceased.
O Allah, grant us rain and do not make us among those who despair.
O Allah, send us rain. O Allah, send us rain. O Allah, send us rain. Servants of Allah, remember Allah, the Magnificent and Majestic, and He will remember you. Give thanks to Him for His blessings, and He will increase you. Establish the prayer.