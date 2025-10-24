Dubai to host ‘Urban Future Week’ to redefine the cities of tomorrow

Global experts unite in Dubai to shape smarter, greener, and more inclusive cities
Dubai: The Museum of the Future, in partnership with Dubai Municipality, will host 'Urban Future Week' on November 10 and 11, 2025. The global gathering will bring together leading urban planners, policymakers, researchers, and innovators to reimagine how cities can adapt to rapid technological change, climate challenges, and evolving social needs.
The two-day event will feature more than 40 speakers from around the world and over 1,000 participants, including representatives from government bodies, private companies, and international organisations. It will include keynote sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and exhibitions showcasing the latest advancements in sustainability, governance, and urban innovation.
The initiative aims to strengthen Dubai’s role as a global centre for future foresight and applied innovation, aligning with its long-term vision to create smarter, more resilient, and people-focused urban environments.
Urban Future Week will explore key themes influencing the next generation of cities — from urban resilience and digital infrastructure to climate adaptation and community well-being. Discussions will focus on how cities can balance growth with sustainability while remaining inclusive and adaptable to global shifts.
The event will also examine how new technologies such as artificial intelligence, open data, and smart infrastructure are redefining urban lifestyles. Experts will discuss how to integrate these tools to enhance quality of life, promote sustainability, and design human-centred cities that respond to citizens’ needs.
A key highlight of the programme is the ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative — a people-first approach to designing inclusive and sustainable communities. The model focuses on strengthening social ties, preserving cultural identity, and supporting environmental goals.
The project integrates sustainable agriculture and local plant cultivation, reflecting Dubai’s vision for environmentally connected urban spaces that promote community well-being and ecological balance.
This initiative embodies the shared goal of the Museum of the Future and Dubai Municipality to create vibrant, inclusive, and resilient cities through collaboration across sectors.
Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said hosting Urban Future Week reaffirms Dubai’s global leadership in shaping the future of urban governance and innovation.
“The event comes as part of our continuous efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a hub for shaping the future of governance and innovation, especially amid rapid global transformations that demand new ways to design and manage cities,” he said.
Bin Ghalita added that the initiative aligns with the UAE Green Agenda 2030, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the UAE Centennial 2071 Vision, aiming to transform future challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth.
Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said the event reflects Dubai’s commitment to leading the global dialogue on building resilient and future-ready cities.
“Urban Future Week offers a global platform for knowledge exchange and the creation of practical solutions that harness emerging technologies to serve future generations,” Belhoul noted.
He added that the discussions would highlight the rise of digital cities and smart communities, where data, technology, and artificial intelligence shape future lifestyles defined by efficiency and sustainability.
The event will also explore how open data and experimental governance models can enhance urban sustainability and adaptability. Sessions will focus on data-driven decision-making, climate resilience, and the integration of technology into city planning.
Dubai’s forward-thinking approach links urban expansion with environmental responsibility, encouraging cooperation between government, academia, and communities. The discussions aim to promote youth-led innovation in urban planning and accelerate the adoption of digital infrastructure and smart systems.
Urban Future Week is expected to produce tangible outcomes, including new strategic initiatives in smart infrastructure, stronger public-private partnerships, and the development of policy frameworks for healthier and more resilient cities.
A comprehensive report will also be released after the event, summarising the key insights, recommendations, and action points to guide future policymaking.
By combining innovation, collaboration, and foresight, Urban Future Week will reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model for future-oriented urban development — a city that not only anticipates change but leads it.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox