Dubai to host ‘Urban Future Week’ to redefine the cities of tomorrow

The initiative aims to strengthen Dubai’s role as a global centre for future foresight and applied innovation, aligning with its long-term vision to create smarter, more resilient, and people-focused urban environments.

The two-day event will feature more than 40 speakers from around the world and over 1,000 participants, including representatives from government bodies, private companies, and international organisations. It will include keynote sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and exhibitions showcasing the latest advancements in sustainability, governance, and urban innovation.

Dubai: The Museum of the Future, in partnership with Dubai Municipality , will host 'Urban Future Week' on November 10 and 11, 2025. The global gathering will bring together leading urban planners, policymakers, researchers, and innovators to reimagine how cities can adapt to rapid technological change, climate challenges, and evolving social needs.

This initiative embodies the shared goal of the Museum of the Future and Dubai Municipality to create vibrant, inclusive, and resilient cities through collaboration across sectors.

A key highlight of the programme is the ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative — a people-first approach to designing inclusive and sustainable communities. The model focuses on strengthening social ties, preserving cultural identity, and supporting environmental goals.

The event will also examine how new technologies such as artificial intelligence, open data, and smart infrastructure are redefining urban lifestyles. Experts will discuss how to integrate these tools to enhance quality of life, promote sustainability, and design human-centred cities that respond to citizens’ needs.

Urban Future Week will explore key themes influencing the next generation of cities — from urban resilience and digital infrastructure to climate adaptation and community well-being. Discussions will focus on how cities can balance growth with sustainability while remaining inclusive and adaptable to global shifts.

He added that the discussions would highlight the rise of digital cities and smart communities, where data, technology, and artificial intelligence shape future lifestyles defined by efficiency and sustainability.

Bin Ghalita added that the initiative aligns with the UAE Green Agenda 2030, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the UAE Centennial 2071 Vision, aiming to transform future challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth.

“The event comes as part of our continuous efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a hub for shaping the future of governance and innovation, especially amid rapid global transformations that demand new ways to design and manage cities,” he said.

By combining innovation, collaboration, and foresight, Urban Future Week will reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model for future-oriented urban development — a city that not only anticipates change but leads it.

Urban Future Week is expected to produce tangible outcomes, including new strategic initiatives in smart infrastructure, stronger public-private partnerships, and the development of policy frameworks for healthier and more resilient cities.

Dubai’s forward-thinking approach links urban expansion with environmental responsibility, encouraging cooperation between government, academia, and communities. The discussions aim to promote youth-led innovation in urban planning and accelerate the adoption of digital infrastructure and smart systems.

The event will also explore how open data and experimental governance models can enhance urban sustainability and adaptability. Sessions will focus on data-driven decision-making, climate resilience, and the integration of technology into city planning.

