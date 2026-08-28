“Most of the families that reach out to us are lower-income families from different nationalities. Most of the time, one of their parents has lost their job, or the parent earns less than Dh3,000 to Dh4,000 per month. Some of them work in restaurants or as delivery riders. We receive hundreds of applications per month every time we post in different community groups, but we narrow them down to 20 families who really deserve to have the birthday celebration.”