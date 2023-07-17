1. Dubai-London ‘jet for pets’ to launch in Sept

For $9,925, pet owners can travel with their furry companions on-board a private jet

2. UAE motorists alert: Partial closure on key Sharjah road from July 17

The road will be closed for two phases of maintenance work to improve its efficiency

3. Saudi Arabia: Kaaba’s Kiswa to change as Hijri year 1445 begins

Ten-stage process ensures Kaaba’s drapery meets highest standards

4. Emirates’ 1985 crew member now trains new recruits

Bilal Tahboub was a cabin crew member on the airline’s maiden flight from Dubai to Karachi

5. Saudi expert warns against travel between noon and 3pm

Sand storms and winds carrying toxin dust to sweep kingdom

