1. Dubai-London ‘jet for pets’ to launch in Sept
For $9,925, pet owners can travel with their furry companions on-board a private jet
2. UAE motorists alert: Partial closure on key Sharjah road from July 17
The road will be closed for two phases of maintenance work to improve its efficiency
3. Saudi Arabia: Kaaba’s Kiswa to change as Hijri year 1445 begins
Ten-stage process ensures Kaaba’s drapery meets highest standards
4. Emirates’ 1985 crew member now trains new recruits
Bilal Tahboub was a cabin crew member on the airline’s maiden flight from Dubai to Karachi
5. Saudi expert warns against travel between noon and 3pm
Sand storms and winds carrying toxin dust to sweep kingdom