Pakistani expats rally behind UAE, offer volunteer support

A prominent Pakistani businessman and long-term resident of Dubai President Mian Munir Hans who organised the event, said the Pakistani community stands “shoulder to shoulder” with the UAE leadership, praising the country’s measured and responsible approach during the current situation. He also condemned aggression against the UAE and reaffirmed that expatriates are prepared to make any contribution necessary for the nation’s security and stability.

Emirati businessman Dr Bu Abdullah, attending as chief guest, underscored the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the UAE, describing the relationship as one built on mutual respect, tolerance and shared values. He reassured residents that the UAE considers all communities part of one family and remains committed to safeguarding lives and property.

“The UAE supported our dreams and gave us opportunities to grow. Now, we are ready to give back in full force,” said one participant, echoing the sentiment shared widely at the event.

At a solidarity gathering held in Dubai under the “One Nation, One Family” campaign, community members delivered a unified message: the UAE is not just a host nation, but a home they are committed to protecting.

Dr Bu Abdullah reinforced this message, calling on residents to follow government directives and uphold the values that define the UAE’s diverse society. “Pakistan stands with the UAE, and the UAE stands with Pakistan,” he said.

Speakers urged the community to act responsibly, respect local laws and rely only on official sources of information. Mian Munir Hans cautioned against spreading unverified content on social media, stressing the importance of unity and discipline during sensitive times.

Business leaders also highlighted the opportunities the UAE has provided. Mohammad Saleem of the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah said residents do not view the UAE as a second home, but their primary one. “We are ready to take on any responsibility,” he said.

“Just tell us what to do, we are ready to serve,” said Qadir Magsi, a long-time resident of over three decades, reflecting the emotional connection many expatriates feel towards the country.

Speakers including Karim Amir Ali, Malik Aslam, Syed Saleem Akhtar, Majid Mughal and Noor Magsi reiterated that the UAE is home for millions of Pakistanis, many of whom have built their lives and futures in the Emirates.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.