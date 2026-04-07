Pakistani expats rally behind UAE, offer volunteer support

Community vows solidarity, urges unity and adherence to laws amid regional tensions
Dubai: Pakistani expatriates across the United Arab Emirates have pledged unwavering support to the country’s leadership, offering to volunteer their services and stand ready in any capacity as regional tensions persist.
At a solidarity gathering held in Dubai under the “One Nation, One Family” campaign, community members delivered a unified message: the UAE is not just a host nation, but a home they are committed to protecting.
“The UAE supported our dreams and gave us opportunities to grow. Now, we are ready to give back in full force,” said one participant, echoing the sentiment shared widely at the event.
The event held in Dubai drew a large turnout of community leaders, business figures and party members, all expressing firm backing for the UAE’s stability and leadership.
Emirati businessman Dr Bu Abdullah, attending as chief guest, underscored the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the UAE, describing the relationship as one built on mutual respect, tolerance and shared values. He reassured residents that the UAE considers all communities part of one family and remains committed to safeguarding lives and property.
A prominent Pakistani businessman and long-term resident of Dubai President Mian Munir Hans who organised the event, said the Pakistani community stands “shoulder to shoulder” with the UAE leadership, praising the country’s measured and responsible approach during the current situation. He also condemned aggression against the UAE and reaffirmed that expatriates are prepared to make any contribution necessary for the nation’s security and stability.
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Speakers including Karim Amir Ali, Malik Aslam, Syed Saleem Akhtar, Majid Mughal and Noor Magsi reiterated that the UAE is home for millions of Pakistanis, many of whom have built their lives and futures in the Emirates.
“Just tell us what to do, we are ready to serve,” said Qadir Magsi, a long-time resident of over three decades, reflecting the emotional connection many expatriates feel towards the country.
Business leaders also highlighted the opportunities the UAE has provided. Mohammad Saleem of the Pakistan Business Council Sharjah said residents do not view the UAE as a second home, but their primary one. “We are ready to take on any responsibility,” he said.
Speakers urged the community to act responsibly, respect local laws and rely only on official sources of information. Mian Munir Hans cautioned against spreading unverified content on social media, stressing the importance of unity and discipline during sensitive times.
Dr Bu Abdullah reinforced this message, calling on residents to follow government directives and uphold the values that define the UAE’s diverse society. “Pakistan stands with the UAE, and the UAE stands with Pakistan,” he said.
The gathering concluded with prayers for peace and for those affected by ongoing tensions, as attendees reaffirmed their commitment to the UAE’s security, stability and continued prosperity.