Abu Dhabi: A Pakistani expat living in Abu Dhabi is the latest Big Ticket draw winner.
Rashid Manzer Ahmed won Dh12 million on Wednesday, August 3, after his winning ticket number 037909 was picked up.
When Big Ticket host Richard called the Pakistani expat to say he had won , he was in disbelief.
Other winners
An Indian national won Dh1 million on Wednesday at the draw. Sajikumar Sukumaran won the million dirhams after his ticket number 217852 was picked up at the draw.
Next month, Dh20 million is up for grabs, with a second prize of Dh1 million and third prize is of Dh100,000. The winner will be announced on September 3.