Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the largest health care network in the UAE, has announced new operating hours for select services in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and Tawam Hospital.
The move aims to expand the network’s capacity to accommodate the health care needs of patients.
Patients will now be able to seek medical consultation for in-demand specialities between 8:30am and 8:30pm, with select clinics also working on Saturdays. The change in operational hours has already been introduced in Tawam Hospital and will come into effect at SSMC and SKMC on Sunday.
“As Seha continues transforming and advancing the health care sector in the Abu Dhabi region and beyond, we have a responsibility to ensure our facilities and services are fully accessible to the community,” said Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, group deputy chief executive officer, Seha.
Easy access
“With our facilities strategically placed to ensure the entire community has easy access to world-class health care, we are pleased to now extend our operating hours to guarantee convenience in appointment scheduling,” he added.
Following Seha’s implementation of new safety measures across its facilities in line with government guidelines, select services have been experiencing increased demand. Operating hours for services across SSMC, SKMC and Tawam Hospital will be extended for Cardiology, Neurology (adult and paediatric), ENT, Neurosurgery, in addition to supplementary specialities per facility.