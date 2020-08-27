Sharjah: One motorist was killed and two others were injured in an accident involving a truck and two other vehicles on Al Dhaid -Sharjah road on Thursday.
The accident occurred between the fifth and sixth interchanges on the Al Dhaid-Sharjah Road.
The Sharjah Police operation room received a call at 1.20pm stating that there had been a truck accident on Al Dhaid -Sharjah Road, Sharjah Police said.
An emergency crew was immediately rushed to the site. Initial inspections attributed the accident to an explosion of one of the truck’s tyres, following which the vehicle’s driver lost control and landed on the opposite side of the street, colliding with two pickup vehicles. The accident resulted in the death of one of the two vehicle drivers, while the driver of the truck and the others in the vehicles sustained injuries. The injuries ranged from minor to medium .
The injured have been transferred to hospital.
Civil Defence teams had to be called to extricate the driver out of the car.
The body of the deceased was also transported to hospital. Once the wreckage of the accident was cleared from the road, all routes were reopened to traffic.
Sharjah Police General Command called on motorists to ensure the safety of tyres, and conduct periodic checks.