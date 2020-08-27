Sharjah Accident
A View of the accident in Sharjah involving a truck and two other vehicles Image Credit: Sharjah Police
Also in this package

Sharjah: A truck collided with two vehicles on Al Dhaid – Sharjah resulting in one dath and several injuries on Thursday.

The accident occurred between the fifth and sixth intersections at 1:20 PM, Sharjah Police informed.

Details to follow