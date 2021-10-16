The RTA stand at Gitex starting tomorrow will display a number of new smart projects Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Smart technology to use for paying parking fees and projects qualified for the finals of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2021 are among a series of smart initiatives to be showcased by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at GITEX 2021 starting tomorrow.

During GITEX, visitors of RTA’s stand will be introduced to the smart technology to use for paying parking fees. The smart parking app has recently been fitted with innovative features for the payment of fees such as a 3D map, and the automatic renewal of parking tickets as well as the payment of parking fees through WhatsApp as an alternative to the text message service.

Additionally, RTA will show a host of other services that enable customers to automatically pay parking fees at the smart yards and multi-level parking buildings. RTA will also exhibit a smart scanning device that can issue digital fine tickets. Visitors will also be familiarised with RTA’s initiatives in using artificial intelligence at vehicle technical testing centres to detect any malpractices. In addition to using big data platform to analyse customer feedback and complaints received via social media portals or customers database, while using machine learning models and artificial intelligence to upgrade the level of services provided to the public.

The portfolio of projects and initiatives to be showcased also include the use of artificial intelligence in cycling tracks to count the number of users and measure their compliance with the safety procedures. RTA will exhibit the use of artificial intelligence in the testing of vehicles together with a new model of a journey planner on public buses using smart screens at bus stations.

Self-driving transport

“RTA has an integrated roadmap for the future of self-driving transport as well as a master plan for digital transformation to keep pace with the 4th Industrial Revolution. Undertaking such plans responds to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world. RTA is making headway in implementing the Dubai Strategy for Self-Driving Transport aimed to convert 25 per cent of the total mobility trips in Dubai into smart self-driving transport trips by 2030,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

Cutting-edge technologies

“RTA intends to be more effective and operative in testing, adopting and employing the latest technologies to facilitate the life of people in Dubai and keep abreast of the future directions of the government. Such an approach aims to transform Dubai into a smart, innovative and sustainable city that uses future technologies like blockchain, paperless transactions, big data, artificial intelligence, self-driving transport, and the Internet of Things,” added Al Tayer.

“As part of its participation in GITEX, RTA will exhibit a host of projects and initiatives that have been qualified for the finals of the 2nd Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport to be held under the theme: Self-Driving Logistics, which includes ground transportation and drones. In particular, RTA will exhibit five qualified projects in the category of Leading Companies, and six projects in the category of Local Universities. RTA will also run a live demo of an initiative to use artificial intelligence in monitoring cycling tracks to make Dubai a bicycle-friendly city. The initiative uses the computer vision technology to improve on safety procedures and ensure the compliance of cyclists with the applicable rules such as the wearing of helmets and observing speed limits,” said Al Tayer.