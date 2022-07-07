Abu Dhabi: Motorists will enjoy free parking and toll-free roads in Abu Dhabi Emirate over the upcoming Eid Al Adha break, the emirate’s transport sector regulator has announced.
The charge-free period for Mawaqif parking fees and Darb road tolls will kick off tomorrow, July 8 onwards, and last till Monday, July 11, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has said. The charges will once again be reinstated on Tuesday, July 12.
Respect for others
The ITC has meanwhile urged residents to be considerate of other road users during the charge-free period, and called upon them to adhere to residential parking regulations between 9pm and 8am every day. Motorists must also avoid parking in non-designated spots, and in a manner that blocks traffic flow.
Parking in Abu Dhabi will become paid once again at 8am on Tuesday, July 12 whereas the Darb tolls will be collected between the 7am — 9am and 5pm — 7pm peak hours from July 12 onwards.
Public buses
Meanwhile, public bus services in the emirate will be available according to the regular schedule. Five additional bus services will also operate in the evening hours between 4pm and midnight in order to facilitate transport for the greater number of commuters. In addition, the ITC will coordinate with operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services to meet the anticipated increase in demand.
Service centres
ITC Customers Happiness Centres will remain closed over the holiday, starting from Friday, July 8 until Monday, July 11. Customers may however continue to apply for ITC services online, or by using the Darb and Darbi smartphone apps. Commuters can also contact the DMT’s unified Service Support Centre on 800850, or call for public taxis using the 600535353 hotline.