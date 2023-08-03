Abu Dhabi: The highly anticipated Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi is set to make a triumphant return on Saturday, September 16, 2023 celebrating the adored fan favourites from the realms of film, television, music, sports, and more.
The event, hosted by Paramount and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), promises to be a family-friendly extravaganza filled with surprises and excitement.
Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
Scheduled to take place at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, early bird tickets for the Nickelodeon Awards are already available for purchase through www.etihadarena.ae.
Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2019, this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi is geared up to provide even more fun, unexpected moments, and thrilling surprises for attendees.
Among the first-time nominees are Elyanna, the Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer, Huda El Mufti, the Egyptian actress, Rym, the Moroccan pop singer, Saudi Reporters, the content creators, and Amro Maskoun, the Syrian comedy creator, among others.
Additionally, the awards show will pay tribute to renowned figures such as the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, the young actress and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, the talented Anne-Marie, and the global pop phenomenon Justin Bieber.
Voting opens August 4
The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi will continue to put fans in the driver’s seat, as the voting process will be open to the public from August 4th, leading up to the grand event on September 16th when the winners will be unveiled.
Fans can cast their votes across 16 categories through Nickelodeon’s digital site kca.nickelodeonarabia.com and on Instagram using the hashtag of their favorite nominee.