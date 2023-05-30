The much-awarded Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on January 17 and run for three weeks until February 4.
‘Hamilton’ made its Broadway debut in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim and has gone on to play seasons in London’s West End, Australia, Germany and will soon embark on an international tour, premiering in New Zealand and the Philippines before it arrives to Abu Dhabi.
Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ adapts the story of Alexander Hamilton — one of the founding fathers of US — on stage. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, ‘Hamilton’ is based on a biography by Ron Chernow.
The musical has received 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.
“From the spectacular opening night in Sydney in 2021, through the sensational seasons in Melbourne, Brisbane and, soon, Auckland and Manila, audiences have embraced ‘Hamilton’ with an enthusiasm we could never have imagined,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement.
“I’m thrilled to bring ‘Hamilton’ to Abu Dhabi and continue the show’s global journey,” Michael Cassel AM, producer and chief executive officer of Michael Cassel Group, said in a statement. “‘Hamilton’s themes of hope, equality, and the power of storytelling are universal, and I believe they will resonate deeply with audiences in the Middle East.”
“Abu Dhabi’s live entertainment scene is thriving, and we are witnessing a growing interest in theatre culture, from locally produced shows to international stage performances,” said H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. “The arrival of the world-renowned Broadway show, ‘Hamilton’, to the UAE capital reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing captivating and inspiring experiences to visitors from diverse backgrounds. The story of Alexander Hamilton has captivated audiences worldwide, and we are thrilled to continue bringing innovative, original, and transformative productions to our audiences here in the UAE.”
Tickets to the musical are available on Platinum List and start from Dh180 on weekdays and Dh240 on Fridays and weekends. Tickets are also available for people of determination.