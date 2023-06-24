Known for his smash hits and captivating live performances, the English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams will perform live in Abu Dhabi this October, and you can grab your tickets now.
Expect to be mesmerised by his energetic showmanship, infectious charisma, and a repertoire of timeless classics that comprises 25 years of hits.
Williams, who first shot to fame as a member of the sensational pop group Take That, carved out an illustrious solo career that solidified his status as one of the most iconic figures in the music industry. He boasts an impressive discography boasting seven UK No. 1 singles and a string of multi-platinum albums.
Robbie Williams holds a Guinness World Record for selling a staggering 1.6 million tickets in a single day during his Close Encounters Tour in 2006. Boasting 18 Brit Awards, including Best British Male Artist, Outstanding Contribution to Music, and multiple MTV European Music Awards under his belt, Williams continues to receive accolades.
The event is open to fans of all ages but guests younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Tickets are on sale now.
Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island; Cost: Tickets range from Dh395 to Dh1,550; Dates: October 18, 8pm onwards