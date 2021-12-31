Dubai: Ready to head out to watch the New Year's Eve firework across the UAE tonight? Don't forget take your warm clothes along.
The National Center of Meteorology said that tonight the skies will continue to be partly cloudy to cloudy as convective clouds have been monitored forming over the coastal areas along the Arabian Sea.
The UAE saw heavy rains and strong winds on Friday from early morning till late afternoon.
The weather gradually became stable towards evening with partly cloudy skies, as clouds moved towards the eastern coast of the country.
Temperatures at night will see a decrease and are expected to be between 22°C to 20°C across the country around midnight.
The NCM also shared the temperature forecast for the first week of January 2022.
Weekend weather: Clouds, rain on January 1 and 2
According to the NCM, similar weather is expected to continue today, Saturday and on Sunday, the first new weekend of 2022. The NCM said: “[The weather will be] partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall over scattered areas. Moderate to strong winds at times with cloud formation, will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. Winds may reach up to 45 km/hr.
Take caution if you are making plans to head to the beach over the weekend as the sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.