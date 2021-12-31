Dubai: The UAE is bidding adieu to 2021 with rain and cloudy weather. Rain was reported in parts of Al Ain in Abu Dhabi, most parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain on Friday morning.
The National Center of Meteorology shared a yellow and orange alert, warning of unstable weather till 11pm on Friday.
The NCM also said that convective clouds were monitored over the northern coast along the Arabian Sea, causing cloudy weather and strong winds in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman.
The weather bureau has also warned of reduced visibility and dust storms caused by strong winds in these areas.
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formations over the country to conduct cloud seeding operations and maximise rainfall over the UAE.
An NCM official confirmed that cloud seeding flights will be dispatched in the coming days as well, depending on the convective clouds formation.
UAE residents have been advised to stay cautious around wadis or valleys that are prone to flooding.
Weekend weather
According to the NCM, rainy and cloudy weather will continue over the first weekend of the year 2022, which will now be Saturday and Sunday.