Dubai: New Year’s Eve is approaching soon and transportation authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have announced the revised timings for public transportation and parking for New Year’s Eve.

Dubai Metro will extend its timings and all public parking spaces, except multi-level parking will be free on Saturday, January 1, 2022 .

Abu Dhabi’s roads and transportation authority - Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) revealed that public parking will be free until Sunday, January 2, 2021.

Whether you’re going to a New Year’s Eve party or heading out to watch a firework show, here are all the updated timings for public transportation services in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed its NYE schedule on Wednesday, December 29.

Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro service on both the Red and Green Lines will operate on Friday, December 31, from 8am to 12 midnight. On Saturday, January 1, 2022, they will operate from 12 midnight until 2.15am the following day.

Dubai Metro will also implement its new operating hours from 8am to 1.15 am on Sunday, January 2.

Dubai Tram

Dubai Tram will be in service on Friday from 9am to 12 midnight and on Saturday, January 1, 2022, from 12 midnight to 1am the following day.

According to RTA’s operating hours for public transportation, on Sunday, the tram will be in service from 9am to 1am.

Public Buses

The schedule of public buses on Saturday, January 1 2022 is:

Main Stations

Gold Souq Station: from 4.50am to 01.22am the following day.

Al-Ghubaiba Station: from 4.26am to 12.57am the next day.

Sub-stations

Satwa Station: the bus service will run from 4.45am to 11.50pm except for Route C01 which will operate around the clock.

Al-Qusais Bus Station: will be in service from 4.50am to 12.04am the following day.

Al Quoz Industrial Station: from 5.02am to 11.30pm.

Jebel Ali Station: from 04.58am to 11.47pm.

The timing for all Metro Link Bus Services at Centre Point, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be synchronised with the Metro timetables.

The NYE holiday timings for inter-city bus and commercial coaches are:

Main Stations:

• Al Ghubaiba, from 6.40am to 10.20pm.

• Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15 am the following day.

• Deira City Centre from 6.40am to 11.30pm.

• Al Sabkha from 6.30am to 10.30pm.

• Etisalat Metro Station from6am to 9pm.

• Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.30am to 10:35pm.

• Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30pm.

Schedule of external stations:

• Jubail Station at Sharjah from 5.30 am to 11.15pm.

• Ajman route from 5.30 am to 11pm.

Expo Rider Buses:

• Inbound trips from Expo Rider Intercity Stations will be suspended at 8pm. While all inbound trips from Expo Rider Dubai Stations will suspend at 10pm on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021.

Marine Transport

Water Bus service timing on Friday, December 31, 2021:

• Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall-Marina Walk from 12pm to 8pm.

• Marina Promenade-Marina Mall Terrace-Marina Walk from 2pm to 8pm.

• Marina Mall-Blue Waters (BM3) from 4.10 am to 8pm.

Water Bus service timing on Saturday, January 1, 2022:

• Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall-Marina Walk from 12pm to 11.45pm.

• Marina Promenade-Marina Mall Terrace-Marina Walk from 2pm to 10.45pm.

• Marina Mall-Blue Waters (BM3) from 4.10am to 11.45pm.

Abra service timings on Friday, December 31, 2021:

• Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3), Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4), Al Fahidi-Deira Old Souq (CR5) and Baniyas - Al Seef (CR6) from 10am to 8pm.

• Dubai Old Souq – Al Fahidi – Al Seef (CR7) from 3.15 pm to 8pm.

• Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9) from 2pm to 8pm.

• Al Jaddaf-Dubai Festival City (BM2) from 8am to 8pm and from 12 midnight to 2am the following day.

Abra service timings on Saturday, January 1, 2022:

• Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3) from 10am to 11.50 pm.

• Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4) and Al Fahidi-Deira Old Souq (CR5) from 10am to 11.45 pm.

• Baniyas - Al Seef (CR6) from 10am to 12 midnight.

• Dubai Old Souq – Al Fahidi – Al Seef (CR7) from 3.15pm to 11.05 m.

• Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR9) from 4pm to 11.55pm.

• Al Jaddaf-Dubai Festival City (BM2) from 10am to 11.50pm

• Tourist services from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) from 4pm to 11pm.

Dubai Ferry schedule on Friday, December 31, 2021:

• Al Ghubaiba- Dubai Water Canal- Marina Mall (FR1) line at 1pm

• The tourist service from Marina Mall (FR4) is at 11.30am and 4.30pm.

Dubai Ferry schedule on Saturday, January 2022:

• Al Ghubaiba- Dubai Water Canal- Marina Mall (FR1) line at 1pm and 6pm.

• The tourist service from Al Seef (FR3), as well as Marina Mall (FR4), will run at 4.30pm.

• The Water Taxi will be operating from Friday, December 31, 2021, until Saturday, January 1, 2022 on-demand from 12pm to 8pm, but clients will need to make a prior booking.

RTA customer service timings for NYE:

Service Centres (technical testing centres) will be closed on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

• RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Thursday, December 31, 2021, to Sunday, January 2, 2022, and resume business on Monday, January 3, 2022.

• The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha and RTA Head Office will continue service 24/7 as usual.

Abu Dhabi

ITC Abu Dhabi announced an updated schedule for public parking, buses, and toll gate for New Year’s Eve:

• ‘MAWAQiF’ public parking will be free until Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 7.59am

• ‘Darb’ toll gate will also be free until Saturday, January 2, 2022.

• Buses and ferries will operate according to their regular schedule.

• The ITC Customer Service Centre will be closed until Monday, January 3, 2022.

COVID-19: New Year’s Eve Protocol across the UAE

Authorities across the UAE have announced their COVID-19 precautionary measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Dubai announced its protocol on December 28. Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said that people attending NYE celebrations must abide by COVID-19 guidelines which include wearing face masks and observing social distancing. Those who violate the COVID-19 precautionary measures will face fines and penalties.

The operating capacity for NYE celebrations in Abu Dhabi will be held at 60 per cent capacity, and attendees must present an Al Hosn Green Pass or a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours.