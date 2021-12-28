Dubai: Essential public transport services in Dubai will observe new timings from the new year, after Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) made an announcement on the updated schedules for facilities and services that it operates.

The announcement was made by the RTA on December 26. Here is all you need to know about the announcement.

Why have the timings changed?

On December 7, UAE announced that it will transition to a four-and-a half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend for all federal government departments. The decision will come into effect January 1, 2022. Subsequently, several other government departments, banks as well as some private sector companies have announced updated timings, in line with the weekend change.

When will the new public transport timings comes into effect?

As per the RTA’s announcement, the implementation of the new official working system shall begin on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Dubai Metro

As per the new schedule, the Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines shall be in operation from:

Monday to Thursday

5am to 1.15am (of the following day).

Friday and Saturday

5am to 2.15am (of the following day).

Sunday

8am to 1.15am (of the following day).

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday

6am to 1am (of the following day)

Sunday

9am to 1am (of the following day)

Dubai Bus

Dubai Bus shall be operating from Monday to Thursday as well as on Friday, Saturday and Sunday according to the applicable Bus Scheduling System.

Free public parking

The current system will be implemented, until further notice, as public parking will be free on Friday and official holidays.

Closure timings for Floating Bridge

The new closure times of the Floating Bridge have also been announced to enable sufficient time for maritime activities, tourist boats and maintenance works of the bridge starting from February 2, 2022.

Saturday 10pm to Monday 6am

RTA main offices

Working hours at RTA’s main offices shall be from Monday to Friday, with a weekend holiday on Saturday and Sunday. The working hours shall be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, except for Friday where the duty time shall be from 7.30 am to 12 noon

Service centres, technical testing centres

RTA’s service providing centres (technical testing centres) shall observe a full working week from Sunday to Thursday as currently applies, and Saturday shall be a public holiday. However, on Friday, these centres will be operating from 4pm to 9pm.

Customer happiness centres