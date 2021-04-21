Abu Dhabi: A new set of standards will soon apply to all tourism and cultural venues in Abu Dhabi, enhancing their sustainability, inclusivity and cultural richness.
The new Tourism Quality Standards and Licensing Framework has been launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi, which regulates the two sectors in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The ten quality manuals will apply to amusement parks, events, cultural sites, tourist transportation services, tourist accommodation, and outdoor and adventure facilities and services.
Full implementation
A pilot phase of the frameworks is already being rolled out at the moment and it will be fully implemented by the end of this year.
The DCT said the quality framework will “further enhance Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a world-class tourism destination that is underpinned by safety and security standards”. It is expected to enhance visitor experiences, while also ensuring a transparent business environment in the emirate.