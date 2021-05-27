Dubai: Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, announced today the opening of Sheikha Ali Mosque at DSO.
The mosque, with a built-up area of 1,172 square metres, can accommodate up to 650 worshippers, serving the residential and business communities adjacent to Dubai Digital Park (DDP). Part of a total area of 4,896 square meters, including 60 parking spaces and five retail outlets.
Engineer Muammar Al Katheeri, executive vice-president of Engineering and Smart City at DSOA, said: “The DSO community is constantly growing, and we aim to keep pace by providing facilities and services that meet its needs, in line with DSOA’s contribution to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The new place of worship brings the total number of mosques in DSO to four, and we are confident that, with its unique and smart designs, it is a great addition to the aesthetic landscape of Dubai.”