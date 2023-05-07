1. Kuwait introduces new blood transfusion fees for expats

Fees for blood bags will only be collected from expats undergoing non-emergency surgeries

Read more ➜ 

2.  Go First can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEO

Go First filed for insolvency protection after half of its A320neo fleet was grounded

Read more ➜ 

3. Sharjah Police help stranded tourist fly back to Europe

On a cycle tour, tourist thanks authorities for their generosity and kindness

Read more ➜

4. Watch: How tailgating has caused severe accidents in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against tailgating and reckless driving behaviour.

Read more ➜ 

5. Park Bo-gum shows off piano skills in viral video

Fans took to social media to share parts of the video, calling the duo’s music “amazing”

Read more ➜