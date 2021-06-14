The e-training platform aims to enhance the understanding of the concept of societal intelligence, and encourage innovation by enabling participants to engage with social issues. Image Credit: Shutterstock. For representational purposes only.

Abu Dhabi: An interactive e-training platform will enable participants to turn social challenges into development opportunities, under the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence.

The platform was launched during the programme’s second committee meeting, chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and chairman of the Programme’s supreme committee. The programme has itself been launched under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation.

Registration

The e-training platform aims to enhance the understanding of the concept of societal intelligence, and encourage innovation by enabling participants to engage with social issues. It offers training in Arabic at three levels. Registration is via the organisation’s website.

“The Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence is an exceptional one reflecting Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s keenness to activate the roles of all community members and engage them to create innovative and sustainable solutions for all challenges facing the community. It also reflects her keenness to enhance the principles of leadership, innovation and social cohesion and responsibility to contribute to change, Social innovation is the future for us to address top social challenges, and a chance to develop futuristic solutions and community empowerment,” said Dr Mugheer Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development.

“The Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence seeks to achieve its goals through the achievements of creative individuals and corporations, and to support and recognise their contributions. The Programme also embodies the UAE’s vision and humanitarian dimension. The Programme seeks to draw local and international competition for impactful societal works,” added Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education.

Multiple categories

“The e-training platform of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence aims to respond to all impactful changes in society through the creative investment for all available capabilities to develop impactful solutions that contribute to enhancing quality of life and well-being of communities by providing easy access to training materials for the public while maintaining its knowledge value,” said Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

The individual excellence section for the Programme is divided into seven categories of excellence: culture, arts and media; future science and technology; social responsibility; community builders; mother/father, grandfather/grandmother; the supporter; and entrepreneurs. The team work section aims to motivate all community members, especially the 15-35 age group, to work in organised work groups to provide innovative projects and impactful practical solutions.

The section for supporting entities is to honour the organisations and people within them who support, care for and encourage all groups of the community, including families, youth and People of Determination in various fields.