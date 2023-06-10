1. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June 

Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out

Read more ➜

2. Muslim expats can now sponsor 2 wives at the same time

Applicant must meet prerequisites, including marriage contracts attested in Arabic

Read more ➜

3. Watch: Dh3,000 fine for blocking emergency vehicles in UAE

30-day vehicle impoundment, 6 traffic points as well for motorists who don’t give way

Read more ➜

4. Emirates Draw: Expat in UAE, more people abroad win big

MEGA7, FAST5 saw participants from Iran, Egypt, US, India, Senegal, Pakistan bag prizes

Read more ➜

5. Wizz Air eyes mega windfall, eager for more

CEO József Váradi reckons for sustainable travel, hydrogen will give a lot of answers

Read more ➜