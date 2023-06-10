1. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June
Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out
2. Muslim expats can now sponsor 2 wives at the same time
Applicant must meet prerequisites, including marriage contracts attested in Arabic
3. Watch: Dh3,000 fine for blocking emergency vehicles in UAE
30-day vehicle impoundment, 6 traffic points as well for motorists who don’t give way
4. Emirates Draw: Expat in UAE, more people abroad win big
MEGA7, FAST5 saw participants from Iran, Egypt, US, India, Senegal, Pakistan bag prizes
5. Wizz Air eyes mega windfall, eager for more
CEO József Váradi reckons for sustainable travel, hydrogen will give a lot of answers