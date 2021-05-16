Dubai: More than 30,000 workers in UAE’s labour accommodations enjoyed pizzas as part of their iftar meals during Ramadan this year, thanks to a month-long donation drive launched by Domino’s Pizza, AKCAF and Watani Al Emarat Foundation.
AKCAF stands for All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum, the apex body of alumni associations of colleges from the southern Indian state of Kerala in the UAE. The community group has been at the forefront of volunteering work in the country and has been organising iftar donation drives for several years.
This year, more than 100 volunteers of AKCAF joined hands with Domino’s Pizza, Al Marai, NTDE, Romana Drinking Water and Hotpack for distributing the iftar meals, Shahul Hameed, chairman of AKCAF, said.
“Domino’s Pizza’s commitment to their humanitarian efforts is seen in the scheme where every dirham spent on the pfgc website by a consumer is transformed into a pizza for a deserving person and we were able bring this to life in UAE through the volunteers of AKCAF,” said Shobhit Tandon, COO.
Domino’s Pizza executives said the maiden scheme, titled Pizza Al Khair, saw successful distribution of over 1,000 pizzas daily to the community and the company has pledged to implement this scheme every year in a bigger way.