Dubai: The mountainous Hatta region of Dubai emirate, which has become a leading tourist destination, attracted 1,255,863 visitors in 2021, Dubai Police announced on Saturday as part of latest figures for the region.
Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, said the tourist season in Hatta starts in October every year. So far this year, Hatta attracted 135,909 tourists.
“Hatta Police Station successfully ensured that both residents and visitors are safe and secure with tactically and sufficiently deploying patrols across the area,” Col Al Ketbi added.
Over the last five years, Hatta Police Station recorded zero criminal and traffic cases against unknown parties. The station achieved 100 per cent security coverage across its jurisdiction area, the director said.
“We achieved an average response time for emergencies of one minute and seven seconds in 2021 when the target was four minutes, compared to two minutes and four seconds the year before, when seven minutes set as a target.”
Tourist security
Colonel Abdullah Rashid Al Hafeet, deputy director of the Hatta Police Station, said the station had formed a tourism security team, specialised in carrying out rescue operations at tourist attractions in the area, especially in Hatta Wadi Hub and Hatta Dam.
Dubai Police has established a Smart Police Station in Hatta to provide members of the public with the latest technologies to process their security transactions and benefit from the force’s anti-criminal and traffic related services.