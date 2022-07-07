Dubai: Visitors coming from Oman will be given world-class services as they enter the Hatta Border Crossing to enjoy Eid Al-Adha celebrations in the UAE, the Dubai Border Security Council has announced on Thursday
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, has directed relevant authorities to ensure the border crossing point is fully prepared to receive passengers during the holidays.
Sheikh Mansoor emphasised the leadership’s keenness to promote Dubai’s status as a world-class tourist, trade, and business hub and noted that the Hatta Border Crossing was a strategic entry point to Dubai for passengers and tourists from GCC countries.
All systems in place
Key government authorities affirmed that all required procedures were in place to ensure a smooth flow of passenger traffic across the border while assuring the safety and security of visitors from Oman.
The meeting held on Thursday and coordinated by the Dubai Border Security Council was attended by senior representatives from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defense and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.