1. Summer in the UAE: 5 family friendly places to visit in Sharjah
Experience rain indoors, walk with butterflies and other cool options to consider
2. Islamic New Year: Free parking announced in Sharjah
Thursday declared public holiday to mark Hijri New Year
3. Registration opens for Hajj housing permits in Medina
Applications received over 8 months as early preparations initiated for new season
4. Less than one year of work: Can you take annual leave?
Find out what the UAE Labour Law states about a worker's rights related to annual leave
5. Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Urban Planning in Dubai
Supreme Committee for Urban Planning to be formed with members from relevant authorities