1. Summer in the UAE: 5 family friendly places to visit in Sharjah

Experience rain indoors, walk with butterflies and other cool options to consider

Read more ➜

2. Islamic New Year: Free parking announced in Sharjah

Thursday declared public holiday to mark Hijri New Year

Read more ➜

3. Registration opens for Hajj housing permits in Medina

Applications received over 8 months as early preparations initiated for new season

Read more ➜

4. Less than one year of work: Can you take annual leave?

Find out what the UAE Labour Law states about a worker's rights related to annual leave

Read more ➜

5. Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Urban Planning in Dubai

Supreme Committee for Urban Planning to be formed with members from relevant authorities

Read more ➜