Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed crowns winners at Fazza Falcons Racing Cup final in Dubai

Falcons and their handlers showcase skill and tradition in 400m races
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the closing races of the second edition of the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup on Saturday morning, crowning the winners across three competition categories at Lahbab Track, part of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre.
The event concluded a highly competitive championship staged over a 400-metre course, bringing together elite falcons and their handlers in races that blended sporting precision with a deeply rooted Emirati tradition.
Sheikh Mohammed presented trophies to winners in the Sheikh Category, the Public Owners Category, and the Open Public Category, following six heats that showcased advanced technical standards and close competition.
The final day was attended by senior officials from the falconry community, including Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the International Federation for Falconry and Falcon Racing and Secretary-General of the UAE Falcons Federation, alongside board members and representatives of the sport.
During the event, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the championship’s structure, qualification system and the growing participation seen in its second edition, which organisers said reflected rising interest and measurable improvements in performance and results.
Speaking to falconers after the races, Sheikh Mohammed said the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup had continued to build momentum in its second year, recording notable technical progress and strong participation.
He noted that the championship was held in recognition of the continued support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for falconry and its development, and in line with the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the International Federation for Falconry and Falcon Racing.
The ceremony concluded with a commemorative photograph bringing together Sheikh Mohammed and the winning falconers, a moment that underscored the sport’s enduring place in the UAE’s cultural identity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox