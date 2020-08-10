Ras Al Khaimah: Missing Emirati Salah Hassan Bahlul Al Balushi has been found, Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced.
The 49-year-old had been missing from his house in Ras Al Khaimah for more than three days. He was located in another emirate with the help of residents, police said on Monday night.
Police said the man was in good health and was back with his family.
Earlier police posted his picture on their social media platform and sought public help to find him.
Soon after the family of the missing Emirati man reported the issue to Ras Al Khaimah Police, a team was formed to investigate the issue and search for the missing person.