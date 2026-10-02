Apply by October 31 for UAE's Modern Heritage research and creativity grants
Abu Dhabi- The UAE Ministry of Culture has launched the second cycle of the Modern Heritage Grand Program 2026-2027, inviting researchers and creatives to apply for grants by October 31, 2026, through the ministry's official website.
Held under the theme "Modern Heritage as a Living Practice: Adoption, Memory, Contribution and the Future," the cycle is organised in collaboration with Zayed University and MAJRA, National CSR Fund. The initiative aims to strengthen research, documentation and creativity around the country's modern heritage.
The cycle offers four main grant categories, including two new categories designed to expand the scope of beneficiaries and support different stages of the knowledge-production cycle.
Researchers and creatives are encouraged to submit their projects under these focus areas. Applicants are encouraged to submit projects under four focus areas aligned with the theme including Climate Intelligence; Everyday Modernities; Modern Contributions and Regional Networks; and Future Conservation and Digital Practices.
The cycle also introduces the Research Initiation Fund, a new category dedicated to emerging researchers in the field of modern heritage. It provides support during the initial stage of exploring research topics, alongside access to specialised guidance from experts and researchers
The program goes beyond project funding by providing beneficiaries with a range of incentives and support tools.
Beneficiaries will receive individual support sessions throughout the research period, administrative and orientation sessions, midway presentations featuring regional and international experts, and specialised guidance from the Ministry of Culture’s Modern Heritage Technical Committee.
Ther will also receive letters of support from the Ministry, access to Zayed University’s physical and digital library resources, full coverage for the final exhibition of the projects, and the opportunity to participate in the Annual Modern Heritage Symposium.