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UAE launches fifth edition of National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity

New cycle to support Emirati creatives, cultural projects and innovation

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE launches programme to support creativity
UAE launches programme to support creativity
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Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Culture has launched the fifth edition of the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity, one of the UAE’s flagship national initiatives dedicated to supporting creative Emiratis and enabling them to develop impactful cultural and creative projects.

The launch reflects the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to fostering an enabling environment for national talent, providing opportunities to transform innovative ideas into tangible projects that deliver cultural and societal impact.

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Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, said: “The National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering creatives to make meaningful contributions to the cultural and artistic landscape. This initiative is guided by our firm belief that culture is a cornerstone of comprehensive development and a bridge connecting national identity with cultural openness.”

Al Nakhi added: “Through this programme, we provide creative Emiratis with opportunities to develop high-quality projects and transform their ideas into tangible work that enriches the UAE’s cultural landscape. We also aim to strengthen national creative output locally and internationally, in line with our vision to build a knowledge-based and innovation-driven creative economy.”

He further highlighted that the ministry continues to develop programmes and initiatives that strengthen the UAE’s cultural and creative industries ecosystem, while opening wider opportunities for national talents to help shape the cultural landscape and produce creative content that reflects the uniqueness of Emirati identity and its authentic values.

The programme provides an integrated framework for supporting creatives through four categories including Creation and Production, Distribution and Local Participation, Capacity Development, and International Travel and Mobility.

These categories support projects across a wide range of fields, including writing and publishing, music, film and television, performing arts and theatre, visual arts and design, video games, and cultural heritage. Submissions for the fifth cycle will be accepted until 26 June 2026.

Through the programme, the Ministry of Culture offers beneficiaries comprehensive support designed to help them develop their creative projects. This includes enabling the production of cultural works, facilitating participation in various cultural events and platforms, and supporting attendance at festivals and specialised gatherings, thereby expanding the reach of their work and increasing its impact on the cultural scene.

Since its inception, the programme has witnessed growing interest from the creative community. A total of 26 creatives benefited in the first cycle, increasing to 43 creatives in the second cycle and reached 44 creatives in the third cycle.

In December 2025, the Ministry announced 41 beneficiaries in the fourth cycle of the programme, which recorded a 77.6 per cent increase in the applications compared to previous cycles.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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