Sharjah: Sharjah has allowed men worshippers to use dedicated women prayer halls in big mosques to offer Friday prayers with effect from March 26.
The decision came to accommodate more men inside the mosques keeping in view the heavy rush for Friday prayers. Worshippers often Friday prayers on pavements or green areas outside the mosques because of lack of space inside the hall where fewer people are allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Women are still not allowed to go to mosques for prayers as part of the COVID-19 safety measures.
Abdullah bin Yarouf Al Sabousi, Head of the Islamic Affairs Department in Sharjah said on Monday on Sharjah TV and the Radio the mosques continue to ensure social distances in line with the COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Al Sabousi also said that the department would open 40 more mosques in Sharjah including 25 mosques before Ramadan.