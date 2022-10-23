Sharjah: Celebrity chefs from the region and around the globe will participate at the ‘Cookery Corner’ at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022. Under the theme ‘Spread the Word’, the event runs from November 2 to 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
From fusion cuisine and modernised adaptations to traditional and quick preparations, the line-up of internationally renowned chefs and experts will share their expertise and headline 30 cooking activities including live demo sessions at SIBF 2022 as part of the Cookery Corner programme.
Celebrity chefs
Among the many notable chefs and experts who will take visitors and guests on a journey into a world of flavours at SIBF this year are Dr Nourhan Kandil and Sally Fouad from Egypt; Cristina Bowerman, Alessandro Borghese, Damiano Carrara, and Luca Montersino from Italy; Vicky Ratnani from India; and Vindex Tengker from Indonesia.
Visitors at SIBF 2022 will also have the opportunity to buy signed copies of the participating chefs’ latest cookbooks at the 12-day fair.
Action hero
SIBF will also provide action movie buffs in the UAE with an opportunity to meet Egypt’s renowned action hero Ahmed El Sakka. The popular actor will be leading a panel discussion on November 4. It will also host screenwriter Hani Sarhan, known for the television series ‘The Choice’ (AlEkhteyar).
The speakers will highlight unique aspects of their careers, alongside discussing the most prominent films and series in which they played a part. SIBF 2022 will acquaint the audiences with El Sakka’s acting career, offering them insights into the actor’s journey of becoming the big star he is today. The actor will be delving into his most popular and critically acclaimed performances.
Screenwriter’s story
Hani Sarhan will speak about a screenwriter’s essential role in both TV and film productions, and share his experiences in writing some of the most prominent Arab television series such as “The Godfather,” “Al Fetewa,” “Lams Aktaf,” the 2nd and 3rd seasons of “The Choice.” Moreover, he will be exploring Gulf TV series that he wrote, such as “Wasiyat Badr,” “Qariat El Fingan,” “Anbar 6,” among others.