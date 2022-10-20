Sharjah: The 2022 International Booker Prize winner, a holistic wellness guru/author, a legendary cricketer, and a popular cartoonist are among the stellar line-up of 27 acclaimed authors who will share their love for words at the upcoming 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2021), happening from November 2 to 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) announced on Thursday the names of the guests and said the 41st edition of the book fair this year will also have around 200 cultural activities that aimed at promoting the “power of the written word”.

“The literary luminaries will celebrate the fair’s theme, ‘Spread the Word’, as they headline a range of author presentations, panel discussions and book signings, as well as share the ideas that inspire their works at the 12-day cultural extravaganza,” SBA added.

Celebrated authors

Leading the list of celebrated authors are 2022 International Booker Prize winner, Geetanjali Shree; holistic wellness guru and author of The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, Deepak Chopra; phenomenal cricketer and author of Controversially Yours: An Autobiography, Shoaib Akhtar; and Big Nate cartoonist Lincoln Peirce.

New Delhi-based Indian novelist and short story writer, Shree is the author of three novels and several short story collections. Her works have been translated into English, French, German, Serbian and Korean. She was born in Mainpuri, India, in 1957. Her novel, Tomb of Sand, won the 2022 Booker Prize award.

Chopra, meanwhile, is described by Time magazine as “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century.” The Indian-American author and alternative medicine advocate is the author of 92 books, including Quantum Healing. He will talk about integrative medicine, personal transformation, and how to chart the road to success at the upcoming SIBF.

Akhtar’s no holds barred autobiography, Controversially Yours, will uncover every detail of his early struggles till the 2011 Cricket World Cup. The cricketer known as ‘Rawalpindi Express’ will also talk about his love of game itself and his magic with the cricket ball.

Peirce, meanwhile, will share how his fascination with comic strips at a young age led to the creation of Big Nate, which now appears in over 400 newspapers worldwide.

More esteemed authors

A breakout literary phenomenon from Canada, Rupi Kaur, who wrote, illustrated, and self-published her first poetry collection, Milk and Honey in 2014, is currently on a world tour, and will regale audiences at SIBF with poetry, humour, spoken word, and more.

British-born essayist and an acclaimed travel writer, Pico Iyer, will share insights he gained from 46 years of travel. He will be joined by compatriot, Clare Mackintosh, who is also an international bestselling and award-winning thriller novelist and author of I Let You Go.

Marie Lu, bestselling author of science and fantasy fiction for young adults, and Karen M. McManus, author of the popular One of Us Is Lying series will also reach out to their young readers at SIBF.

American authors

Prominent writers from the US include Dr. Leonard Mlodinow, theoretical physicist, screenwriter, and author of five best-selling books including The Grand Design; Neil Strauss, a 10-time New York Times best-selling author, editor and columnist; and Carrie Thornton, editor and author of The Storyteller by Dave Grohl.

Also making appearance are thriller and suspense writers, such asGregg Hurwitz, who is an award-winning author of 23 books, including the Orphan X series; Lisa Gardner, famed for her edgy characters and twisty plots in One Step Too Far and Before She Disappeared; Heather Graham, who has written more than 200 novels and novellas; and D. J. Palmer, bestselling author of the critically acclaimed The New Husband and My Wife is Missing.

Representing Canada are Nita Prose, a longtime editor whose debut novel, The Maid, was published earlier this year and Kristin Phillips, an educator and children’s author.

Indian scribes

Writers from India include C.V BalaKrishnan, an award-winning novelist and short story writer; G. R. Indugopan, screenwriter, director and author; Joseph Annamkutty Jose, author, actor and vlogger; Sunil P. Ilayidom, award-winning author, critic and orator; and Ravi Subramanian, an award-winning author of thriller fiction.

The pioneer of Indian pop music, Remo Fernandes, who writes and sings his songs in five different languages and has penned his autobiography, will also be at SIBF this year; along with Usha Uthup, who has sung and performed in more than 16 lndian languages and authored The Queen of Indian Pop.

Motivational speakers