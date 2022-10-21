Sharjah: For his more than six decades of studies on African and Asian history, Sudanese historian Yusuf Fadl Hasan will be recognised as ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’ at the upcoming 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2022), the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced on Friday.
SBA said the accolade is “in recognition of Hasan’s invaluable contributions to the field of history and documentation of the nation’s developmental journey in political, cultural and scientific fields, in addition to his substantial efforts in promoting the research and documentation movement in Africa and Asia, and published more than 30 books.”
Inspiring younger generation
The SIBF ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’ initiative stems from SBA’s vision to honour distinguished figures who have contributed richly to various fields and serve as inspiration and model to younger generations. SIBF will take place from November 2 — 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the theme ‘Spread the Word’.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of SBA, said: “Our efforts echo the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, of celebrating distinguished intellectual and creative personalities as pillars of sustainable cultural development. The Arab cultural world needs the invaluable work of distinguished figures like Prof. Yusuf Fadl Hasan to advance our realities and build our future.”
“Sudan has constantly enriched Arab culture through leading contributions by prominent individuals in various fields. Naming Prof. Yusuf the Cultural Personality of the Year is a tribute to more than 60 years of vital work in research, documentation and studies of the African and Asian continents,” he added.
Illustrious career
Born in Al Mahmiyya, Sudan, in 1932, Hasan received a bachelor degree in General Arts from Khartoum University in 1956, another bachelor degree with honours in History from London University in 1959. He earned a PhD in History from the University of London in 1964.
He served as a lecturer at the History department at the University of Khartoum. He also served as the director of the Sudan Research Unit (which became the African and Asian Studies Institute) between (1972-1983), entrusted with chronicling the Sudanese heritage and spearheading a team of researchers.
Hasan served as the president of Khartoum University between 1985 and 1991. He also worked as the editor of Sudan note and record magazine that has more than 20 editions. He also launched Sudanese studies magazine.
He has published more than 30 books, including The Arabs and Sudan: from the seventh to the early sixteenth century (1966), Introduction to the history of Islamic States in Eastern Sudan, Studies in Sudanese History, and co-edited Tabaqat wad Dayf Allah.