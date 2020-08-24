Abu Dhabi: The Mohammad Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence (AI) university in the world, has opened its admissions cycle for prospective students.
Graduate students can apply to MBZUAI through the University’s official website, with admissions for the Fall 2021 cohort closing on April 15, 2021. Early admission by 15 January 2021 is recommended for international students.
“Technology, and artificial intelligence in particular, is the driving force of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and a core component of a sustainable and prosperous future,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of the MBZUAI board of trustees and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
“A degree from MBZUAI will provide graduates with the skills and competencies to deploy the full potential of artificial intelligence for the betterment of communities, society, and economies, in the UAE and beyond,” the minister added.
MBZUAIhas also recently extended admission offers to 100 students for the first academic year commencing in January 2021, with nearly 90 per cent of the admitted students having already accepted their offers. Students accepted into the first cohort were selected from a high caliber group of 2,223 applicants of 97 different nationalities. Admitted students come from 31 countries, with a majority hailing from outside the MENA region.
Since launching in October 2019, MBZUAI has achieved several important milestones, including the completion of its state-of-the-art Masdar City campus and the successful completion of its first admissions cycle. In addition to appointing senior faculty members and leadership team made up of renowned experts, MBZUAI has received licensing and accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation, and has launched a series of expert-led webinars to build awareness and understanding of AI amongst the global community.