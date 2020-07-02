Dubai: Marhaba, dnata’s airport hospitality brand, has reopened two of its airport lounges at Dubai International’s Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 (Concourse “B”) with enhanced safety measures in place.
The lounges - open to passengers of all travel classes – will adhere to safety measures against spread of COVID-19.
Keeping the pandemic outbreak in mind, Marhaba lounges will have touchless payment options inside. Besides, there will be frequent cleaning and sanitisation with specific focus on high-touch surfaces. To further reduce touchpoints, the buffet inside the lounge has been replaced with individually pre-portioned dining options. Senior travellers and their family members can enjoy the services in designated zones.
All Marhaba agents and lounge staff will wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines while assisting passengers at the airport. Marhaba’s chauffeurs will also adhere to safety protocols, and the cars undergo strict disinfecting procedures after each trip. The number of passengers in each vehicle is limited to two in standard cars or three in SUVs. Immediate family members are exempt from these restrictions and are able to travel in cars together in groups larger than three people.
Steve Allen, Divisional Senior Vice-President, UAE Airport Operations and Travel, dnata, said: “Following the recent announcement of our innovative home check-in services, we are delighted to deliver more great news for Dubai travellers. By opening our popular airport lounges at Dubai International we offer travellers more options to boost their travel experience and enjoy a safe and smooth journey.
“Our services help passengers minimise touchpoints and maximise safety while enjoying tailor-made, customer-oriented services from check-in to baggage delivery. Our trained safety ambassadors stay committed to providing service excellence to the residents and visitors of Dubai, every day.”