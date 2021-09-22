Ras Al Khaimah: The Air Ambulance Team of the Ministry of Interior’s Directorate General of Security Support rescued an Asian man following a collision between two trucks in the Shawka area of Ras Al Khaimah. The injured needed to be directly airlifted to hospital from the spot.
Once the Air Wing Operations Room was alerted by National Ambulance about the accident, an ambulance-helicopter was immediately flown to the collision site and the injured person was provided with initial medical assistance, before being airlifted to Al Dhaid Hospital in Sharjah.