Dubai: A multi-vehicle collision occurred on Thursday afternoon on Dubai’s Ras Al Khor road towards Hatta resulted in severe traffic congestion, Dubai Police tweeted.
The Police also advised motorists to be extra cautious while on the road.
Dubai Police tweet about the accident on road towards Hatta at the Exhibition Bridge
