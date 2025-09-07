Rare dogs: Arabian Saluki beauty contest celebrates UAE’s living heritage

Saluki, loyal Bedouin hunting companion for over 5,000 years, takes centre stage
Abu Dhabi: The Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest at this year’s Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2025) celebrated not just the elegance of one of the world’s oldest dog breeds, but also the rich cultural heritage it represents.
Held under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the contest featured 64 of the finest Salukis from across the UAE. Dogs competed in categories including Arish (feathered) and Hoss (smooth) coats for both males and females, with judges evaluating physical attributes, behaviour, hunting skills, and overall presentation.
The Saluki is one of the world’s oldest domesticated dog breeds, with roots stretching back over 5,000 years in the Arabian Peninsula. Originally bred by Bedouin tribes, Salukis were prized for their speed, stamina, and keen hunting instincts, capable of tracking gazelle and other desert game across harsh desert terrains.
Their slender, graceful frame and long legs make them natural sprinters, while their intelligence and loyalty earned them a special place in Bedouin culture.
Unlike many hunting breeds, Salukis were treated as family members, often living inside Bedouin tents and forming strong emotional bonds with their owners. They were so highly valued that harming a Saluki was considered a serious offence. Over centuries, the breed became a symbol of nobility, grace, and endurance, and their reputation spread to royal households across the Middle East.
Organised annually by the Arabian Saluki Center, the beauty contest is more than a competition. It is a celebration of heritage. Judges assessed the dogs on gait, head structure, eyes, coat, and behaviour, ensuring that the breed’s traditional traits and exceptional qualities are preserved.
Visitors to ADIHEX also experienced demonstrations of traditional hunting practices, while breeders shared insights into the dedication required to raise and train these prized dogs. Through such events, the Saluki continues to bridge the gap between the past and present, highlighting its enduring role in UAE culture.
As a highlight of ADIHEX 2025, the contest reaffirmed the Saluki’s status as a living symbol of the Arabian Peninsula’s history, hunting traditions, and cultural pride. The exhibition continues until 7 September, featuring interactive activities, cultural performances, and a celebration of the UAE’s heritage with the Saluki standing proudly at its heart.
Deep-chested and long-legged, the Salukis are known to be the fastest breed of dogs over long distances, with their ability to clock a speed of up to 75km/h.
There are two types of Salukis, smooth hounds called Al Hess and feathered ones called Al Reesh. A full grown animal weighs an average of 26kg.
Salukis, named after the Bani Saluk tribe of Yemen, belong to the sight hound family, which hunt by sight rather than smell. Gazelles and hares are their typical prey.
These dogs along with the falcons used to play a crucial part in the lives of the ancient Bedouins. Salukis would help guard the Bedouin’s possessions and for shepherds they would help in controlling the herds and on top of all that they were magnificent hunters.
