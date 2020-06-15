Public warned against making mistake of halting vehicles in the middle of the road

A Dubai pick-up driver’s negligence has caused serious injuries to an Emirati, after he left his vehicle in the middle of the highway to speak to a fellow motorist Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: A Dubai pick-up driver’s negligence has caused serious injuries to an Emirati, after he left his vehicle in the middle of the highway to speak to a fellow motorist, a police official said.

The accident happened at 4pm on Saturday on Emirates Road when the pick-up met with a minor accident along with a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The pick-up driver left his car parked in the middle of the highway to talk with the driver of the second car.

An Emirati driver who was driving in his lane crashed into the halted pick-up. He sustained serious injuries while his four wheel drive was totally damaged. The driver has been transferred to hospital for treatment.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the pick-up driver had ignored the simplest safety instruction: to move a vehicle to the side of the road in such a scenario. s.

“It is a repeating mistake and we do not take them lightly as they can cause deadly accidents and deaths, ” Brig Al Mazroui said.

He said another accident happened at the same time on Saturday when a bus stopped on the second lane on - Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Road due to technical failure.

The recovery vehicle came to tow the bus and its driver stepped out when another vehicle crashed into the back of the bus and the recovery driver was run over by the bus due to its impact.

“The recovery driver suffered serious injuries and was transferred to the hospital.”

The official said a similar accident occurred last week when three workers were injured after being run over on Al Khail Road after the workers stepped out of their bus because of a flat tyre and tried to cross the road to safety.

“Dubai Police keeps warning the public against stopping their vehicle in the middle of the road as they are a huge traffic hazard,” said Al Mazroui.

Al Mazroui said other drivers might not notice vehicles stopping in the middle of the road.