Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s first mall-based COVID-19 vaccination booth has opened at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.
The booth is located in the mall’s Concourse level, near Waitrose. It is operated by Mubadala Health, an Abu Dhabi Government-owned health provider that also includes the nearby Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi within its network. The booth will operate on weekdays between 10am and 7pm.
Vaccination eligibility
According to a statement sent by The Galleria, the new vaccination booth will administer the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, and the shots will be free of charge, as in all other UAE vaccination centres.
Residents who wish to get their shots at the booth must book an appointment by emailing mcv@telemed.ae. They will then have to take an eligibility survey before getting a confirmed appointment for the first dose.
Residents who present to the booth must be aged 16 years or older, and they must submit their Emirates IDs. They must also have the Al Hosn app downloaded on their cell phones.
After the vaccination, all recipients will be observed for a while to ensure that they do not have any adverse reactions from the shot.
PCR testing
The mall also has a COVID-19 PCR testing facility near the vaccination booth. Opened last year, the facility charged Dh85 per screening, with results sent by SMS within 48 hours. This facility is operated by the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, and is open between 9am and 10pm every day.