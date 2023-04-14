UAE, Dubai: MAG Group Holding, a versatile conglomerate working across real estate, contracting, engineering, trading, freight, and hospitality, announced its contribution of AED 10 million towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
MAG Group pledged to contribute Dh10 million over the next 5 years, to be utilized in creating sustainable programs to fight and eradicate hunger within an institutional framework.
Initiatives with a purpose
Moafaq Al Gaddah, Chairman of MAG Group Holding, said: “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to its role as a humanitarian force coming to the aid of those in need. It is a practical application of the values of generosity, tolerance and solidarity rooted in the Emirati community. We are honoured to be part of this noble effort which aims to directly provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity.”
The campaign aims to create sustainable solutions to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions through clear programs and targeted processes to effectively support vulnerable groups, in collaboration with relevant humanitarian organizations in affected communities.
Donation channels
The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).
Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.