Abu Dhabi: A generous giving campaign has been launched here to support social efforts in the emirate.
The "Abu Dhabi Gives Back" initiative, spearheaeded by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the emirate’s official platform for social contributions, aims to make a sustainable impact on the community through donated funds.
Reflecting the values of Ma’an, the campaign encourages the community to contriute generously over the holy month in a bid to create an inclusive society,
Synonymous with the spirit of the holy month, contributions to Ma’an will impact the whole community.
Social priorities
As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions, the deployment of fundraising is transparent, with contributors selecting projects most aligned to their priorities and values.
The effort is inspired by the Emirati Falaj irrigation system developed by the country’s forefathers, which exemplifies the value of shared wealth. The campaign thus encourages community members to contribute to support an array of social priorities including health, education, environment, social sector and infrastructure.
Mobile app
The authority has recently launched a new mobile application, Abu Dhabi MAAN, which enables contributors to quickly and easily make their pledges to their selected projects.
The app is available on both iOS and Android devices.
“Those who share contributions through Ma’an become part a collaborative community that supports in the delivery of sustainable solutions and long-lasting social impact,” said Faisal Alhmoudi, executive director of the social investment fund at Ma’an.
“Ma’an’s fundraising activities allow community members across the emirate of Abu Dhabi to enable third sector organisations, and support a number of social priorities aligned with the Government’s ongoing commitments,” he added,
Social investment fund
Changemakers who prefer to make generic contributions are also able to do so by selecting the ‘Social Investment Fund’ option, which enables Ma’an to distribute accordingly based on specific area needs.
Since being established in 2019, Ma’an has provided financial support to around 700,000 people in Abu Dhabi through its various social programmes and initiatives to create a positive, long-term, and sustainable impact on the community.