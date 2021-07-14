Abu Dhabi: UAE-headquartered Lulu Group has warned shoppers across the world against a fake website that is offering “20th anniversary gifts” from the retail chain.
“A fake website with a fraudulent campaign is doing the rounds on social media platforms," the group said in a press release on Wednesday.
The website entices people with: ‘LuLu Hypermarket 20th Anniversary Celebration’ offer and has a set of questionnaires and promises mobile phones as prizes.
Fraudsters have misused the name of Lulu in similar online scams earlier as well.
“It is unfortunate that such fraudsters keep coming back with new tricks. We have informed relevant authorities about this issue,” said V. Nandakumar, global director, Lulu Marketing and Communications.
“We urge all our loyal shoppers across the world to not fall for such fake campaigns and websites.
"Also, we wish to request our customers never to share any personal details, bank account or credit card numbers on such websites or any other suspicious links. We wish to reiterate that all our genuine offers are only posted on our official social media accounts and websites,” he added.